WHEN I CONSUME YOU: Yellow Veil Pictures to Handle English-Speaking World Sales

...a woman and her brother hunt down a mysterious stalker hellbent on their destruction, testing the limits of love and loyalty in the face of ultimate evil.

Our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures have picked up the English-speaking world sales rights for Perry Blackshear's latest, When I Consume You.

NY/LA based arthouse genre outfit Yellow Veil Pictures have added English-speaking world sales rights to WHEN I CONSUME YOU, from director Perry Blackshear, following its celebrated world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival and U.S. premiere at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival.

WHEN I CONSUME YOU is Blackshear’s third feature film following THEY LOOK LIKE PEOPLE (2015) and THE SIREN (2019). The latest is produced by Blackshear and his returning core creative collaborators MacLeod Andrews and Evan Dumouchel, in addition to Libby Ewing. Andrews, Dumouchel, and Ewing also star.

This gritty, urban folktale follows a woman (Libby Ewing) and her brother (Evan Dumouchel) as they hunt down a mysterious stalker hellbent on their destruction, testing the limits of love and loyalty in the face of ultimate evil.

Yellow Veil Pictures Co-Founder Joe Yanick, said “WHEN I CONSUME YOU represents the exact kind of homegrown, collective filmmaking that we are excited to work on. Perry has grown with his team and WHEN I CONSUME YOU is their darkest, scariest, and most human film to-date.”

“We’ve known Yellow Veil since they began and have admired them for a while,” added Perry Blackshear. “It’s incredible to partner with a team that truly has their hand on the pulse of modern genre filmmaking. We love this film and are excited to work with Yellow Veil to bring it out into the world.”

WHEN I CONSUME YOU had its U.S. premiere at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival on Monday, Oct. 18th at 9pm.