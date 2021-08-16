WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING Clip: Ozzy Osbourne or a Cute Puppy

Ah, this was a good scene. Here is a clip from Sean O'Grady's horror flick, We Need to do Something. In the clip Melissa and her brother, Bobby, think they're petting a cute dog that has come up to the wedged door of the family bathroom. It could be a puppy but that would not be as much fun as Ozzy Osbourne, would it? It does come with a nice bloody finish though.

After Melissa and her family seek shelter from a storm, they become trapped. With no sign of rescue, hours turn to days and Melissa comes to realize that she and her girlfriend Amy might have something to do with the horrors that threaten to tear her family - and the entire world - apart.

We Need to do Something is coming out in cinemas, digital and VOD on Friday, September 3rd.