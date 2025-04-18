STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER: Sean Levy to Direct Ryan Gosling in New Film
The first day of Star Wars Celebration in Japan started off hot. Sigourney Weaver talked about her role in the upcoming The Mandalorin & Grogu movie and Sam Witwer will reprise his role as the voice of Darth Maul in a new animtated series, Star Wars: Darth Maul - Shadow Lord.
The big news of the day was when Lucasfilm confirmed that Sean Levy's standalone Star Wars film will begin production this Fall, with a theatrical release date of May 28th, 2027. And what started as rumors at the beginning of the year were confrimed at the event, Ryan Gosling is set to star in the new film, Star Wars: Starfighter.
With several feature film projects stuck in development limbo we guess you would have had to have directed a billion dollar movie like Deadpool & Wolverine to get anything going at Lucasfilm these days.
Video from Celebration is below.
Today at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, Lucasfilm’s President Kathleen Kennedy and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni announced an all-new theatrical release set in the Star Wars Galaxy. “Star Wars: Starfighter” will open exclusively in theatres May 28, 2027.“Star Wars: Starfighter,” which will be directed by Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling, is a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019’s “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.” The film, which will begin production this Fall, is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet.Levy is a director and producer of both film and television series, including “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Stranger Things.”Gosling most recently starred in the 2024 blockbuster “Barbie,” for which he received Oscar® and Golden Globe® nominations. Other credits include “La La Land,” “The Notebook,” and “Crazy Stupid Love.”
