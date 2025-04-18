STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER: Sean Levy to Direct Ryan Gosling in New Film

The first day of Star Wars Celebration in Japan started off hot. Sigourney Weaver talked about her role in the upcoming The Mandalorin & Grogu movie and Sam Witwer will reprise his role as the voice of Darth Maul in a new animtated series, Star Wars: Darth Maul - Shadow Lord.

The big news of the day was when Lucasfilm confirmed that Sean Levy's standalone Star Wars film will begin production this Fall, with a theatrical release date of May 28th, 2027. And what started as rumors at the beginning of the year were confrimed at the event, Ryan Gosling is set to star in the new film, Star Wars: Starfighter.

With several feature film projects stuck in development limbo we guess you would have had to have directed a billion dollar movie like Deadpool & Wolverine to get anything going at Lucasfilm these days.

Video from Celebration is below.