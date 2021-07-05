SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE: Raven Banner to Handle International Sales of Shout! Studios New Slasher Horror

Cool beans. A couple of our favorite groups, Shout! Studios and Raven Banner Entertainment, are joining forces for the good of horror.

Raven Banner will handle the international sales of Shout! Studios' new horror flick Slumber Party Massacre. Shout! still retains the rights for North America but everything else is up for grabs this weeks at Cannes Marche du Film starting tomorrow.

This is an updated version of Roger Corman's 1982 cult film. The new Slumber Party Massacre was directed by Canadian filmmaker, Danishka Esterhazy and written by Suzanne Keilly.