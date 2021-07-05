SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE: Raven Banner to Handle International Sales of Shout! Studios New Slasher Horror
Cool beans. A couple of our favorite groups, Shout! Studios and Raven Banner Entertainment, are joining forces for the good of horror.
Raven Banner will handle the international sales of Shout! Studios' new horror flick Slumber Party Massacre. Shout! still retains the rights for North America but everything else is up for grabs this weeks at Cannes Marche du Film starting tomorrow.
This is an updated version of Roger Corman's 1982 cult film. The new Slumber Party Massacre was directed by Canadian filmmaker, Danishka Esterhazy and written by Suzanne Keilly.
Shout! Studios, the multi-platform entertainment distribution and production arm of Shout! Factory, has tapped Raven Banner Entertainment as its international sales partner for Shout! Studios’ new horror feature, SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE. Raven Banner Entertainment will be handling the international sales for territories outside of North America and will introduce the picture to buyers at Cannes beginning July 6.A production of Shout! Studios and Blue Ice Pictures, SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE is a contemporary, twist-filled reimagining of Roger Corman’s 1982 cult classic. A slumber party turns into a bloodbath when a power drill-wielding psychopath disrupts the fun. Directed by Danishka Esterhazy (Vagrant Queen, The Banana Splits Movie) from a screenplay by Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs Evil Dead, Leprechaun Returns), SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE is produced in partnership with Blue Ice Pictures, with Bob Emmer, Garson Foos, Jordan Fields and Brent Haynes executive producing. Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor, and Reze-Tiana Wessels star in this thrilling remake.The deal was negotiated by James Fler and Michael Paszt, Managing Partners of Raven Banner Entertainment, and Shout’s Jordan Fields, executive producer and Vice President of Acquisitions, and Julie Dansker, Head of New Content Sales at Shout! Studios.
