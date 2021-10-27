SA Horrorfest 2021: Festival Kicks Off Today, Full Lineup Revealed And More
The South African Horrorfest kicked off today in Cape Town, South Africa. Launching a hybrid edition for their 17th edition the fesitval will feature a cool lineup of circuit favorites.
Most of the 30 feature films will be having their African premieres at the festival including tonight's opener Halloween Kills. The festival will close on November 10th with the SA shot horror flick Slumber Party Massacre. Other familiar titles include APPS, Motherly, Crabs!, Cyst and Vicious Fun.
The full lineup and festival announcement, including what is accessible through the festival's online channels follows.
2021 South AfricanH O R R O R F E S T27 October - 10 NovemberOn-Line & In-Cinemaat The Labia Theatre and Labia Home ScreenThe South African HORRORFEST FIlm Festival and Halloween Event celebrates its 17th annual event this year!As we rolled with the Covid punches, what came from it was an expansion of the festival's scope into a hybrid event, adding an on-line chapter to the festival which can now reach the entire country. Our cinema partner is still the legendary Labia Theatre (Cape Town) and the streaming option is via their own www.LabiaHomeScreen.co.za - Some movies are streaming only, a few just in cinema, and others both.With almost 30 new movies and close on 60 short films curated from around the world, you're unlikely to see any of these in cinema or on-line in SA, most having their Africa premiere at the Horrorfest. A wide range of Horror sub-genre variants ensure there's something for everyone.PRE-RELEASE SCREENINGS & PREMIERESMost movies will be having their Africa premieres and the event kicks off with the anticipated HALLOWEEN KILLS, an advance screening opening the festival on 27 October, making it possible for fans to see it in cinema before everyone else in the country.And the festival closes on 10 November with a premiere screening of the SA-shot SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE (with cast & crew in attendance incl. Rob van Vuuren).In-between these two movies there are two weeks of great Horror fun!See all Horrorfest movie trailers at www.youtube.com/TheHorrorfest or check out this trailer featuring them all.THE LIVE EVENTSWhile the ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW is back, one of the other festival highlights, THE MAKABRE ENSEMBLE performing a new live soundtrack to a classic silent film under the big screen has been put on hold due to Covid cinema capacity restrictions. But, the group's performance of the classic CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI shot at a previous Horrorfest performance can be streamed for the bulk of the festival period (the screen containing both the movie and footage of the musicians performing underneath the screen).The Bloody Parchment horror / fantasy / dark literature chapter has moved on-line to The Horrorfest YouTube channel, with local authors reading from their original works of scary fiction. Each day from 27 October you can access several new tales at www.youtube.com/TheHorrorfestA little '80s party will also happen on the Labia Theatre terrace SAT 6 NOV to link with the '80s flavor of the movies screening that day (Wolfman's Got Nards and Vicious Fun), and DJ Robfather will be spinning tunes (The Labia is licensed and drinks from the bar can be taken into the cinema)FESTIVAL JURYThis year the festival jury features renowned international filmmakers and Horror experts, including Mick Garris (many Stephen King adaptations and Masters Of Horror series), Jen & Sylvia Soska (American Mary), Tony Timpone (Fangoria Magazine editor) and Horrorfest co-founders Paul Blom & Sonja Ruppersberg.Access all Horrorfest website, cinema, streaming and social media links at https://linktr.ee/SAhorrorfestFESTIVAL MOVIE LINE-UP(full movie details, trailers, cinema ticket- and streaming access at www.horrorfest.info)HALLOWEEN KILLSMichael Myers survived!Cinema pre-release premiere screening: WED 27 OCT, 8:30pmNo StreamingJASON RISING - a Friday The 13th Fan FilmWhen studios won't bring back Jason, the fans will!Free Streaming: 27 OCT - 3 NOVSHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 1Volume 1 of an incredible selection of eclectic short films from around the worldStreaming only: 28 OCT - 1 NOVCYSTAn hilarious gore-festStreaming 28 - 31 OCTOne cinema screening: WED 3 NOV, 8:30pmTHE CHANGEDA Sci-Fi Horror with Tony Todd (the original Candyman)Streaming only: 28 - 31 OCTBABY OOPSIESolo movie of the evil baby doll from the Demonic Toys moviesOne cinema screening: FRI 29 OCT, 6pmStreaming 1 - 10 NOVTHE HISTORY OF METAL AND HORRORAmazing documentary looking at the connection between Metal music and Horror moviesOne cinema screening: FRI 29 OCT, 8:30pmStreaming 29 - 31 OCTTHE RESONATOREnter an HP Lovecraft realm of multi-dimensions and monstersStreaming 29 OCT - 10 NOVOne cinema screening: FRI 5 NOV, 6pmSHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Cinema Selection1 cinema show featuring a selection of short films from across the 5 streaming volumesOne cinema screening: SAT 30 OCT, 6pmFeatures a selection form the 5 separate feature length short film collections streaming across the full festival periodTHE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOWThe cult classic is back with dress-up and audience participationOne cinema screening only: SAT 30 OCT, 8:30pmNo StreamingTHE CABINET OF DR CALIGARIClassic silent film with a live Makabra Ensemble soundtrack - performance footage also on screenStreaming only: 30 OCT - 10 NOVMASKING THRESHOLDA new horror dimensionOne cinema screening: SUN 31 OCT, 6pmStreaming 30 OCT - 10 NOVCRABS!Crab monsters attack a small town on prom night in this fun creature featureOnly in cinema - One show: SUN 31 OCT, 8:30pmNo StreamingWOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED: The History Of Folk Horror (documentary)In depth documentary digging into at the Folk Horror genreStreaming only: 31 OCT - 6 NOV (limited tickets)SHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 2The 2nd amazing collection of short films from around the globeStreaming only: 31 OCT - 4 NOVTHE PIZZAGATE MASSACREA dark satire has a man and a journalist try to uncover the illuminati and reptiliansOne cinema screening only: FRI 5 NOV, 8:30pmNo StreamingKEEPING COMPANYA dark comedy has insurance agents land in a serial killer's basementStreaming only: 1 - 3 NOV (limited tickets)AN IDEAL HOSTA wild Australian horror comedy with a sci-fi angleStreaming only: 2 - 4 NOVTHE PARKER SESSIONSA dark psychological journeyStreaming only: 2 - 4 NOVSHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 3More fantastic short films you won't see anywhere elseStreaming only: 3 - 8 NOVVICTIM OF LOVEA man discovers dark thing searching for his lost girlfriend in this Stylish Danish chillerStreaming only: 3 - 6 NOVYOU HAVE TO KILL MEA detective goes down a shocking rabbit hole when he investigates a murder case that hits close to homeStreaming only: 4 - 7 NOVROOMMATE WANTEDAn LGBTQ Horror-ComedyStreaming only: 4 - 7 NOVSHOT IN THE DARKSecrets unfold as a man is held captive by a serial killerStreaming only: 5 - 8 NOVSHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 4The fantastic short films keep coming!Streaming only: 5 - 8 NOVWOLFMAN'S GOT NARDS (documentary)Amazing documentary on the cult fandom of '80s movie The Monster SquadOne cinema screening: SAT 6 NOV, 6pm(‘80s throwback party attached to Wolfman & Vicious with DJ Robfather on the Labia Theatre terrace)Streaming: 6 - 9 NOVVICIOUS FUNA horror journalist accidentally stumbles not a therapy session for serial killersOne cinema screening: SAT 6 NOV, 8:30pm(‘80s throwback party attached to Wolfman & Vicious with DJ Robfather on the Labia Theatre terrace)Streaming: 6 - 9 NOVIT KNOWS YOU'RE ALONE + TOAST THE GHOST (mini-feature double bill)A double bill of two short featuresStreaming only: 6 - 10 NOVHALLA viral infection causes havoc in a hotelOne cinema screening: SUN 7 NOV, 6pmStreaming 3 - 6 NOVMOTHERLYA mother would do anything for their childOne cinema screening: SUN 7 NOV, 8:30pmStreaming: 7 - 10 NOVSHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 5The 5th and final collection of unmissable short filmsStreaming only: 7 - 10 NOVTHE EXPLORER (documentary)Fascinating documentary about a French cryptozoologist searching for an Africa mythological creatureStreaming only: 8 - 10 NOVAPPSA 5 part anthology movie with dark tales linked to phone appsStreaming only: 8 - 10 NOVACTINGA psychological drama about an actress diving too deep into her new role of a killerStreaming only: 9 - 10 NOVSLUMBER PARTY MASSACREPremiere of this movie shot in SA with cast & crew attending (incl. Rob van Vuuren)One cinema screening: WED 10 NOV, 6pmStreaming Option PendingSee you at the HORRORFEST!( see line-up below or access full details, trailers and more at: www.horrorfest.info )
