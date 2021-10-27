SA Horrorfest 2021: Festival Kicks Off Today, Full Lineup Revealed And More

The South African Horrorfest kicked off today in Cape Town, South Africa. Launching a hybrid edition for their 17th edition the fesitval will feature a cool lineup of circuit favorites.

Most of the 30 feature films will be having their African premieres at the festival including tonight's opener Halloween Kills. The festival will close on November 10th with the SA shot horror flick Slumber Party Massacre. Other familiar titles include APPS, Motherly, Crabs!, Cyst and Vicious Fun.

The full lineup and festival announcement, including what is accessible through the festival's online channels follows.

2021 South African

H O R R O R F E S T

27 October - 10 November

On-Line & In-Cinema

at The Labia Theatre and Labia Home Screen

The South African HORRORFEST FIlm Festival and Halloween Event celebrates its 17th annual event this year!

As we rolled with the Covid punches, what came from it was an expansion of the festival's scope into a hybrid event, adding an on-line chapter to the festival which can now reach the entire country. Our cinema partner is still the legendary Labia Theatre (Cape Town) and the streaming option is via their own www.LabiaHomeScreen.co.za - Some movies are streaming only, a few just in cinema, and others both.

With almost 30 new movies and close on 60 short films curated from around the world, you're unlikely to see any of these in cinema or on-line in SA, most having their Africa premiere at the Horrorfest. A wide range of Horror sub-genre variants ensure there's something for everyone.

PRE-RELEASE SCREENINGS & PREMIERES

Most movies will be having their Africa premieres and the event kicks off with the anticipated HALLOWEEN KILLS, an advance screening opening the festival on 27 October, making it possible for fans to see it in cinema before everyone else in the country.

And the festival closes on 10 November with a premiere screening of the SA-shot SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE (with cast & crew in attendance incl. Rob van Vuuren).

In-between these two movies there are two weeks of great Horror fun!

See all Horrorfest movie trailers at www.youtube.com/TheHorrorfest or check out this trailer featuring them all.

THE LIVE EVENTS

While the ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW is back, one of the other festival highlights, THE MAKABRE ENSEMBLE performing a new live soundtrack to a classic silent film under the big screen has been put on hold due to Covid cinema capacity restrictions. But, the group's performance of the classic CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI shot at a previous Horrorfest performance can be streamed for the bulk of the festival period (the screen containing both the movie and footage of the musicians performing underneath the screen).

The Bloody Parchment horror / fantasy / dark literature chapter has moved on-line to The Horrorfest YouTube channel, with local authors reading from their original works of scary fiction. Each day from 27 October you can access several new tales at www.youtube.com/TheHorrorfest

A little '80s party will also happen on the Labia Theatre terrace SAT 6 NOV to link with the '80s flavor of the movies screening that day (Wolfman's Got Nards and Vicious Fun), and DJ Robfather will be spinning tunes (The Labia is licensed and drinks from the bar can be taken into the cinema)

FESTIVAL JURY

This year the festival jury features renowned international filmmakers and Horror experts, including Mick Garris (many Stephen King adaptations and Masters Of Horror series), Jen & Sylvia Soska (American Mary), Tony Timpone (Fangoria Magazine editor) and Horrorfest co-founders Paul Blom & Sonja Ruppersberg.

Access all Horrorfest website, cinema, streaming and social media links at https://linktr.ee/SAhorrorfest

FESTIVAL MOVIE LINE-UP

(full movie details, trailers, cinema ticket- and streaming access at www.horrorfest.info)

HALLOWEEN KILLS

Michael Myers survived!

Cinema pre-release premiere screening: WED 27 OCT, 8:30pm

No Streaming

JASON RISING - a Friday The 13th Fan Film

When studios won't bring back Jason, the fans will!

Free Streaming: 27 OCT - 3 NOV

SHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 1

Volume 1 of an incredible selection of eclectic short films from around the world

Streaming only: 28 OCT - 1 NOV

CYST

An hilarious gore-fest

Streaming 28 - 31 OCT

One cinema screening: WED 3 NOV, 8:30pm

THE CHANGED

A Sci-Fi Horror with Tony Todd (the original Candyman)

Streaming only: 28 - 31 OCT

BABY OOPSIE

Solo movie of the evil baby doll from the Demonic Toys movies

One cinema screening: FRI 29 OCT, 6pm

Streaming 1 - 10 NOV

THE HISTORY OF METAL AND HORROR

Amazing documentary looking at the connection between Metal music and Horror movies

One cinema screening: FRI 29 OCT, 8:30pm

Streaming 29 - 31 OCT

THE RESONATOR

Enter an HP Lovecraft realm of multi-dimensions and monsters

Streaming 29 OCT - 10 NOV

One cinema screening: FRI 5 NOV, 6pm

SHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Cinema Selection

1 cinema show featuring a selection of short films from across the 5 streaming volumes

One cinema screening: SAT 30 OCT, 6pm

Features a selection form the 5 separate feature length short film collections streaming across the full festival period

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

The cult classic is back with dress-up and audience participation

One cinema screening only: SAT 30 OCT, 8:30pm

No Streaming

THE CABINET OF DR CALIGARI

Classic silent film with a live Makabra Ensemble soundtrack - performance footage also on screen

Streaming only: 30 OCT - 10 NOV

MASKING THRESHOLD

A new horror dimension

One cinema screening: SUN 31 OCT, 6pm

Streaming 30 OCT - 10 NOV

CRABS!

Crab monsters attack a small town on prom night in this fun creature feature

Only in cinema - One show: SUN 31 OCT, 8:30pm

No Streaming

WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED: The History Of Folk Horror (documentary)

In depth documentary digging into at the Folk Horror genre

Streaming only: 31 OCT - 6 NOV (limited tickets)

SHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 2

The 2nd amazing collection of short films from around the globe

Streaming only: 31 OCT - 4 NOV

THE PIZZAGATE MASSACRE

A dark satire has a man and a journalist try to uncover the illuminati and reptilians

One cinema screening only: FRI 5 NOV, 8:30pm

No Streaming

KEEPING COMPANY

A dark comedy has insurance agents land in a serial killer's basement

Streaming only: 1 - 3 NOV (limited tickets)

AN IDEAL HOST

A wild Australian horror comedy with a sci-fi angle

Streaming only: 2 - 4 NOV

THE PARKER SESSIONS

A dark psychological journey

Streaming only: 2 - 4 NOV

SHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 3

More fantastic short films you won't see anywhere else

Streaming only: 3 - 8 NOV

VICTIM OF LOVE

A man discovers dark thing searching for his lost girlfriend in this Stylish Danish chiller

Streaming only: 3 - 6 NOV

YOU HAVE TO KILL ME

A detective goes down a shocking rabbit hole when he investigates a murder case that hits close to home

Streaming only: 4 - 7 NOV

ROOMMATE WANTED

An LGBTQ Horror-Comedy

Streaming only: 4 - 7 NOV

SHOT IN THE DARK

Secrets unfold as a man is held captive by a serial killer

Streaming only: 5 - 8 NOV

SHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 4

The fantastic short films keep coming!

Streaming only: 5 - 8 NOV

WOLFMAN'S GOT NARDS (documentary)

Amazing documentary on the cult fandom of '80s movie The Monster Squad

One cinema screening: SAT 6 NOV, 6pm

(‘80s throwback party attached to Wolfman & Vicious with DJ Robfather on the Labia Theatre terrace)

Streaming: 6 - 9 NOV

VICIOUS FUN

A horror journalist accidentally stumbles not a therapy session for serial killers

One cinema screening: SAT 6 NOV, 8:30pm

(‘80s throwback party attached to Wolfman & Vicious with DJ Robfather on the Labia Theatre terrace)

Streaming: 6 - 9 NOV

IT KNOWS YOU'RE ALONE + TOAST THE GHOST (mini-feature double bill)

A double bill of two short features

Streaming only: 6 - 10 NOV

HALL

A viral infection causes havoc in a hotel

One cinema screening: SUN 7 NOV, 6pm

Streaming 3 - 6 NOV

MOTHERLY

A mother would do anything for their child

One cinema screening: SUN 7 NOV, 8:30pm

Streaming: 7 - 10 NOV

SHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 5

The 5th and final collection of unmissable short films

Streaming only: 7 - 10 NOV

THE EXPLORER (documentary)

Fascinating documentary about a French cryptozoologist searching for an Africa mythological creature

Streaming only: 8 - 10 NOV

APPS

A 5 part anthology movie with dark tales linked to phone apps

Streaming only: 8 - 10 NOV

ACTING

A psychological drama about an actress diving too deep into her new role of a killer

Streaming only: 9 - 10 NOV

SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE

Premiere of this movie shot in SA with cast & crew attending (incl. Rob van Vuuren)

One cinema screening: WED 10 NOV, 6pm

Streaming Option Pending

See you at the HORRORFEST!