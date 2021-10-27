Montreal Nouveau Coverage All Interviews Fantasy Movies Thrillers Dramas

SA Horrorfest 2021: Festival Kicks Off Today, Full Lineup Revealed And More

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
The South African Horrorfest kicked off today in Cape Town, South Africa. Launching a hybrid edition for their 17th edition the fesitval will feature a cool lineup of circuit favorites. 
 
Most of the 30 feature films will be having their African premieres at the festival including tonight's opener Halloween Kills. The festival will close on November 10th with the SA shot horror flick Slumber Party Massacre. Other familiar titles include APPS, Motherly, Crabs!, Cyst and Vicious Fun
 
The full lineup and festival announcement, including what is accessible through the festival's online channels follows. 
 
2021 South African
H O R R O R F E S T
27 October - 10 November
On-Line & In-Cinema
at The Labia Theatre and Labia Home Screen
 
 
The South African HORRORFEST FIlm Festival and Halloween Event celebrates its 17th annual event this year!
 
As we rolled with the Covid punches, what came from it was an expansion of the festival's scope into a hybrid event, adding an on-line chapter to the festival which can now reach the entire country. Our cinema partner is still the legendary Labia Theatre (Cape Town) and the streaming option is via their own www.LabiaHomeScreen.co.za - Some movies are streaming only, a few just in cinema, and others both.
 
With almost 30 new movies and close on 60 short films curated from around the world, you're unlikely to see any of these in cinema or on-line in SA, most having their Africa premiere at the Horrorfest. A wide range of Horror sub-genre variants ensure there's something for everyone.
 
PRE-RELEASE SCREENINGS & PREMIERES
 
Most movies will be having their Africa premieres and the event kicks off with the anticipated HALLOWEEN KILLS, an advance screening opening the festival on 27 October, making it possible for fans to see it in cinema before everyone else in the country. 
 
And the festival closes on 10 November with a premiere screening of the SA-shot SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE (with cast & crew in attendance incl. Rob van Vuuren). 
 
In-between these two movies there are two weeks of great Horror fun!
 
See all Horrorfest movie trailers at www.youtube.com/TheHorrorfest or check out this trailer featuring them all.
 
THE LIVE EVENTS
 
While the ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW is back, one of the other festival highlights, THE MAKABRE ENSEMBLE performing a new live soundtrack to a classic silent film under the big screen has been put on hold due to Covid cinema capacity restrictions. But, the group's performance of the classic CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI shot at a previous Horrorfest performance can be streamed for the bulk of the festival period (the screen containing both the movie and footage of the musicians performing underneath the screen).
 
The Bloody Parchment horror / fantasy / dark literature chapter has moved on-line to The Horrorfest YouTube channel, with local authors reading from their original works of scary fiction. Each day from 27 October you can access several new tales at www.youtube.com/TheHorrorfest
 
A little '80s party will also happen on the Labia Theatre terrace SAT 6 NOV to link with the '80s flavor of the movies screening that day (Wolfman's Got Nards and Vicious Fun), and DJ Robfather will be spinning tunes (The Labia is licensed and drinks from the bar can be taken into the cinema) 
 
FESTIVAL JURY
 
This year the festival jury features renowned international filmmakers and Horror experts, including Mick Garris (many Stephen King adaptations and Masters Of Horror series), Jen & Sylvia Soska (American Mary), Tony Timpone (Fangoria Magazine editor) and Horrorfest co-founders Paul Blom & Sonja Ruppersberg.
 
Access all Horrorfest website, cinema, streaming and social media links at https://linktr.ee/SAhorrorfest
 
 
FESTIVAL MOVIE LINE-UP
(full movie details, trailers, cinema ticket- and streaming access at www.horrorfest.info)
 
HALLOWEEN KILLS
Michael Myers survived!
Cinema pre-release premiere screening: WED 27 OCT, 8:30pm 
No Streaming
 
JASON RISING - a Friday The 13th Fan Film
When studios won't bring back Jason, the fans will!
Free Streaming: 27 OCT - 3 NOV
 
SHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 1
Volume 1 of an incredible selection of eclectic short films from around the world
Streaming only: 28 OCT - 1 NOV
 
CYST
An hilarious gore-fest
Streaming 28 - 31 OCT
One cinema screening: WED 3 NOV, 8:30pm
 
THE CHANGED
A Sci-Fi Horror with Tony Todd (the original Candyman)
Streaming only: 28 - 31 OCT
 
BABY OOPSIE
Solo movie of the evil baby doll from the Demonic Toys movies
One cinema screening: FRI 29 OCT, 6pm 
Streaming 1 - 10 NOV
 
THE HISTORY OF METAL AND HORROR  
Amazing documentary looking at the connection between Metal music and Horror movies
One cinema screening: FRI 29 OCT, 8:30pm 
Streaming 29 - 31 OCT
 
THE RESONATOR
Enter an HP Lovecraft realm of multi-dimensions and monsters
Streaming 29 OCT - 10 NOV
One cinema screening: FRI 5 NOV, 6pm
 
SHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Cinema Selection
1 cinema show featuring a selection of short films from across the 5 streaming volumes 
One cinema screening: SAT 30 OCT, 6pm 
Features a selection form the 5 separate feature length short film collections streaming across the full festival period
 
THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 
The cult classic is back with dress-up and audience participation
One cinema screening only: SAT 30 OCT, 8:30pm
No Streaming
 
THE CABINET OF DR CALIGARI 
Classic silent film with a live Makabra Ensemble soundtrack - performance footage also on screen
Streaming only: 30 OCT - 10 NOV
 
MASKING THRESHOLD
A new horror dimension
One cinema screening: SUN 31 OCT, 6pm
Streaming 30 OCT - 10 NOV
 
CRABS!
Crab monsters attack a small town on prom night in this fun creature feature
Only in cinema - One show: SUN 31 OCT, 8:30pm
No Streaming
 
WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED: The History Of Folk Horror (documentary)
In depth documentary digging into at the Folk Horror genre
Streaming only: 31 OCT - 6 NOV (limited tickets)
 
SHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 2
The 2nd amazing collection of short films from around the globe
Streaming only: 31 OCT - 4 NOV
 
THE PIZZAGATE MASSACRE 
A dark satire has a man and a journalist try to uncover the illuminati and reptilians 
One cinema screening only: FRI 5 NOV, 8:30pm 
No Streaming
 
KEEPING COMPANY
A dark comedy has insurance agents land in a serial killer's basement
Streaming only: 1 - 3 NOV (limited tickets)
 
AN IDEAL HOST
A wild Australian horror comedy with a sci-fi angle
Streaming only: 2 - 4 NOV
 
THE PARKER SESSIONS
A dark psychological journey
Streaming only: 2 - 4 NOV
 
SHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 3 
More fantastic short films you won't see anywhere else
Streaming only: 3 - 8 NOV
 
VICTIM OF LOVE 
A man discovers dark thing searching for his lost girlfriend in this Stylish Danish chiller
Streaming only: 3 - 6 NOV
 
YOU HAVE TO KILL ME 
A detective goes down a shocking rabbit hole when he investigates a murder case that hits close to home
Streaming only: 4 - 7 NOV
 
ROOMMATE WANTED
An LGBTQ Horror-Comedy
Streaming only: 4 - 7 NOV
 
SHOT IN THE DARK 
Secrets unfold as a man is held captive by a serial killer 
Streaming only: 5 - 8 NOV
 
SHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 4
The fantastic short films keep coming!
Streaming only: 5 - 8 NOV
 
WOLFMAN'S GOT NARDS (documentary)
Amazing documentary on the cult fandom of '80s movie The Monster Squad
One cinema screening: SAT 6 NOV, 6pm 
(‘80s throwback party attached to Wolfman & Vicious with DJ Robfather on the Labia Theatre terrace)
Streaming: 6 - 9 NOV
 
VICIOUS FUN 
A horror journalist accidentally stumbles not a therapy session for serial killers
One cinema screening: SAT 6 NOV, 8:30pm
(‘80s throwback party attached to Wolfman & Vicious with DJ Robfather on the Labia Theatre terrace)
Streaming: 6 - 9 NOV
 
IT KNOWS YOU'RE ALONE + TOAST THE GHOST (mini-feature double bill)
A double bill of two short features
Streaming only: 6 - 10 NOV
 
HALL
A viral infection causes havoc in a hotel
One cinema screening: SUN 7 NOV, 6pm
Streaming 3 - 6 NOV
 
MOTHERLY 
A mother would do anything for their child
One cinema screening: SUN 7 NOV, 8:30pm 
Streaming: 7 - 10 NOV
 
SHADOW REALM SHORT FILMS Vol. 5
The 5th and final collection of unmissable short films
Streaming only: 7 - 10 NOV
 
THE EXPLORER (documentary)
Fascinating documentary about a French cryptozoologist searching for an Africa mythological creature
Streaming only: 8 - 10 NOV
 
APPS 
A 5 part anthology movie with dark tales linked to phone apps
Streaming only: 8 - 10 NOV
 
ACTING 
A psychological drama about an actress diving too deep into her new role of a killer
Streaming only: 9 - 10 NOV
 
SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE 
Premiere of this movie shot in SA with cast & crew attending (incl. Rob van Vuuren)
One cinema screening: WED 10 NOV, 6pm
Streaming Option Pending
 
See you at the HORRORFEST!
 
( see line-up below or access full details, trailers and more at: www.horrorfest.info )
David Gordon GreenJohn CarpenterDebra HillJamie Lee CurtisKyle RichardsJudy GreerCrimeHorrorThrillerDanishka EsterhazySuzanne KeillyHannah GoneraFrances Sholto-DouglasMila Rayne

