FrightFest 2021: CENSOR's Prano Bailey-Bond Wins FrightFest Screen Genre Rising Star Award

Prano Bailey-Bond and her film Censor have appreciated enormous success since its world premiere at Sundance at the beginning of the year. Last night, on home turf at FrightFest, Bond was awarded the 2021 Screen Genre Rising Star Award.

Bond adds the win to the Méliès d'Argent she won at Imagine, the Denis-de-Rougemont Youth Award at Neuchâtel and Directors to Watch at Palm Springs.

She's doing okay.

Last night, at a FrightFest awards event at the Cineworld, Leicester Square, writer / director Prano Bailey-Bond, won the 2021 Screen Genre Rising Star Award for her stunning breakout debut feature Censor.

Screen’s Nikki Baughan, said: “With this year's shortlist being as strong as ever, it takes a truly special talent to be crowned our Screen International / FrightFest Rising Star of 2021. With Censor, writer/director Prano has created a truly exceptional film that leaves an indelible mark on first watch and reveals ever more of itself on multiple viewings; an impressive feat for any filmmaker, let alone one making her feature debut”.

Established by FrightFest and Screen International in 2016 to celebrate the work of emerging UK genre talent, this year’s five-strong short-list embraced the work of three emerging directors and two outstanding performers. The other directors were Leroy Kincaide for his creepily assured feature debut, The Last Rite, and writer / director Eric Steele for Boy #5 - his ultra-low budgeted but emotionally powerful take on the age-old horror myth - the Vampire.

This year, two actresses made the short-list - April Pearson for her enthralling, gutsy performance in Jamie Patterson’s psychological thriller The Kindred and UK-based Najarra Townsend for her hypnotic, chilling turn as a hair-dressing serial-killer in Jill Gevargizian’s The Stylist, which she also produced.

Previous winners include Prevenge director Alice Lowe, Double Date writer/actor Danny Morgan, Anna and the Apocalypse star Ella Hunt and Abigail Blackmore, writer-director of the comedy horror film Tales From The Lodge.