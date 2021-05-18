CENSOR Trailer: Fiction Affects Reality in Prano Bailey-Bond's Debut Horror Film

A little behind on this one but still worth sharing. The trailer for Prano Bailey-Bond's bebut feature film, the video nasty era horror film Censor, came out yesterday. Along with it came a very nifty poster as well, which you will find the gallery down below.

Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled decapitations and eye gougings she pores over. Her sense of duty to protect is amplified by guilt over her inability to recall details of the long-ago disappearance of her sister, recently declared dead in absentia. When Enid is assigned to review a disturbing film from the archive that echoes her hazy childhood memories, she begins to unravel how this eerie work might be tied to her past.

Magnet Releasing will release Censor in theaters on June 11th, followed by On Demand on June 18th.