Giveaway: Win One of Three Passes to The SEA FEVER Live Stream Premiere

Okay. Yesterday we shared news with you that for the first time ever a feature film will live stream premiere. That film is Neasa Hardiman's sea creature feature, Sea Fever.

Siobhán's a marine biology student who prefers spending her days alone in a lab. She has to endure a week on a ragged fishing trawler, where she’s miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. But out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life form ensnares the boat. When members of the crew succumb to a strange infection, Siobhán must overcome her alienation and anxiety to win the crew’s trust, before everyone is lost.

Here is the official information about this first-of-its-kind event. After that find out how you can win one of three complimentary links to the event from ScreenAnarchy. This contest is open to U.S. residents only as this is a U.S. based event.

SEA FEVER’s On Demand and Digital release on April 10th. The live stream event will take place on https://seafever.watchdust.com on Thursday, April 9 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. For a small pay-per-view fee, fans can tune in to watch the official film premiere together, post their comments in a chatroom, and have their questions answered by the cast and crew via a moderated Q&A following the credits. The event will kick-off’s On Demand and Digital release on April 10th. This virtual communal experience is the first-of-its-kind - giving audiences the chance to interact with each other and the film’s stars in the comfort of their own homes. SEA FEVER initially had a nationwide theatrical plan in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse and Fantastic Fest. However, with the recent closure of theaters throughout the country due to the growing Coronavirus pandemic, Gunpowder & Sky pivoted from its original theatrical plans, and is bringing the communal theatrical viewing experience to audiences at home. “Like everyone else, we are adjusting to life’s new challenges on a daily basis and feel Sea Fever is more relevant than ever,” said Janet Brown, EVP of Acquisitions and Global Distribution for Gunpowder & Sky. “We are psyched to host the first-ever live experience of a film screening, and can’t wait to share it with audiences!”

Okay, here is your fact finding question.

Sea Fever played at some very presitgious genre film festivals during its short festival run. Give me the names of three of them.

When you have the answer email us here and you will be entered into a random draw. Reminder that the contest is open to U.S. residents only. Winners will be chosen from all correct entrants on Tuesday, April 7th at Midnight PST so you have time to prepare for the live premiere on Thursday night. Not that you're going anywhere but consider it ample time to plan for optimum premiete snacks that may require a quick supply run.

Stay Home, and watch the live stream premiere of Sea Fever on April 9th!