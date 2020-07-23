Sitges Coverage Documentaries Action Movies International News Horror Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
Check Out The Award-Winning LILI In Full, Online And Free!
And the good news is: thanks to horror short network ALTER, all eight-and-a-half minutes of Lili can now be seen for free online by clicking the link below.
In my review, I said this about the story:
Basically what we get to see is an actress during an audition, doing the same line-reading over and over again, following the instructions of a mostly off-screen director (acting veteran Derek de Lint). At the beginning everything is nice and fine, but... well, you're never more powerless than when you apply for a job, and we all know the stories about what happens during auditions, right?And that is all you need to know going in...
But don't just take our word for it: check for yourself.
