Fantastic Fest Coverage Teaser Trailers Hollywood Videos Hollywood Features Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
THE MORTUARY COLLECTION Trailer: Feature Horror Debut From Ryan Spindell
Ryan Spindell's feature length debut The Mortuary Collection had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this past week. It will have its international premiere in Sweden at the Lund Fantastic Film Festival.
The trailer has been passed along to us. Taken us a while to get around posting it but have a look at it below. Personally I love the consistency of the vintage look, very handsome stuff.
On the cusp of retirement, an eccentric mortician recounts several of the strangest stories he’s encountered in his long career, but things take a turn for the phantasmagorical when he learns that the final story… is his own.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.