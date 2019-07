Fantasia 2019 Shorts Review: LILI Provides A Quick Punch

Reviewing a short can be a difficult endeavour, especially one which is only nine minutes long. At that length, it's hard to tell people what a film is about without spoiling it almost entirely.So rest assured I will keep the description ofto a minimum. Basically what we get to see is an actress during an audition, doing the same line-reading over and over again, following the instructions of a mostly off-screen director (Dutch acting veteran Derek de Lint). At the beginning everything is nice and fine, but... well, you're never more powerless than when you apply for a job, and we all know the stories about what happens during auditions, right?Director Yfke van Berckelaer ( Xangadix Lives ) deftly leads viewers step by step into ever more uncomfortable waters, helped by stellar acting from her lead actress Lisa Smit ( T.B.S. ) as the titular Lili.It is a simple idea, very well executed, and it contains a proverbial kick-in-the-balls for the audience. It will be shown this coming Saturday at the Fantasia film festival, as part of theirshorts selection, and I highly recommend watching it.