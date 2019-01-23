IFFR Coverage Hollywood Features Musicals Horror Movies Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

HARPOON: Poster Debuts For Robert Grant's Dark Comedy Horror

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
HARPOON: Poster Debuts For Robert Grant's Dark Comedy Horror
With the world premiere of Rob Grant's new film Harpoon coming soon to International Film Festival Rotterdram it is time to add to the promotional push for it. The teaser debuted the other week with the news that our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures are handling worldwide sales for the flick and now the poster has arrived. 
 
harpoon Full 860.jpg
 
The poster was created by artist Christopher Shy, sometimes credited under the pen name Ronin. Shy's has been on everything from video games, graphic novels, ad campaigns and more. Most recently he created the poster for Panos Cosmatos' Mandy. We will post a link below to his site so you can check out his other work. 
 
With his perfect family and perfect upbringing, Richard (Christopher Gray) appears to have it all. So when he thinks that his long-term girlfriend, Sasha (Emily Tyra), and best-friend, Jonah (Munro Chambers), are having an affair, it sends him into a fit of rage that leaves Jonah a bloody mess. Once Jonah and Sasha convince Richard the allegations are false, Richard tries to buy back their trust by taking them out for a day-trip on his family’s yacht. 
 
Tension boils-over once out to sea, and, to make matters worse, the yacht’s engine fails. Stranded without food and supplies, the trio must set aside their differences in order to survive. One part post-modern Edgar Allan Poe adaptation, one part Knife in the Water with the cast of Seinfeld, Harpoon is a wickedly humorous and bloody deconstruction of friendship and love.

Harpoon Teaser from Yellow Veil Pictures on Vimeo.

