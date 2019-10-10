DANIEL ISN'T REAL Official Trailer: In U.S. Cinemas And Digital on December 6th

The official trailer for Adam Egypt Mortimer's mind-bending cosmic horror Daniel Isn't Real just premiered at LA Comic Con and here it is for your viewing pleasure.

Troubled college freshman Luke (Robbins) suffers a violent family trauma and resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel (Schwarzenegger) to help him cope. Charismatic and full of manic energy, Daniel helps Luke to achieve his dreams, before pushing him to the very edge of sanity and into a desperate struggle for control of his mind -- and his soul.

Daniel Isn't Real has been having a terrific festival run this year, stunning audiences around the World, and its still going appearing at more festivals this Fall. Shudder and Samuel Goldwyn Films are bringing Daniel Isn't Real to U.S. cinemas and On Demand/Digital on December 6th, 2019.

Daniel Isn't Real stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Miles Robbins, Sasha Lane, Hannah Marks, and Mary Stuart Masterson.

Daniel may or may not be real but Mortimer's film is the real deal. Don't miss it when it comes to cinemas and digital in December.