Grimmfest 2019: Full Line-up Announcement Includes SHE NEVER DIED, LITTLE MONSTERS And EXTRA ORDINARY

Grimmfest is preparing to haunt the city of Manchester, England, for the eleventh year next month. For four days leading into the first weekend of October a variety of European and UK premieres are coming to the Odeon Great Northern cinema.

Leading the charge are a number of films that have already made waves on the festival circuit. Films like Extra Ordinary, Darlin' and Why Don't You Just Die! are coming to town. Other noteble circuit standouts include The Wretched, Little Monsters and Satanic Panic.

A couple of Canadian standouts from the year so far have been Dead Dicks and Harpoon so if festival goers have any love for one of their loyal colonies they should not miss these two flicks.

Tickets and all film information can be fond at grimmfest.com