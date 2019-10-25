SWALLOW, DANIEL ISN'T REAL, and MONUMENT Win Big at Brooklyn Horror

The great Brooklyn Horror Film Festival wound to a resounding close last night with its many accolades being dispered among its impressive film line-up. Best Feature went to Daniel Isn't Real (in the Horror competition) with Adam Egypt Mortimer also winning Best Director, and Monument (in the Head Trip section). Swallow received a whopping four awards awards, winning Best Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Actress, and the Audience Award in the Head Trip section.

Other big winners include Mattie Do's The Long Walk in the Head Trip section, gaining Best Actor for Yannawoutthi 'Siengyan' Chantalungsy and Best Cinematography for Matthew Macar; and Koko-Di Koko-Da won Best Screenplay for Johannes Nyholme and a Special Jury Award in the Horror Section.

And personally, I'll admit I'm thrilled that the brilliant Argentinian thriller Rock, Paper and Scissors won for Best Film within a Film and Best Performance by a Dog (that was actually a guinea pig.

Congratulations to all the winners, listed below.

HORROR FEATURE COMPETITION

Best Picture - DANIEL ISN'T REAL dir. Adam Egypt Mortimer

Best Director - Adam Egypt Mortimer, DANIEL ISN'T REAL

Best Screenplay - Johannes Nyholm, KOKO-DI KOKO-DA

Best Actress - Nina Medeiros, THE FATHER'S SHADOW

Best Actor - Stephen Lang, David Patrick Kelly, William Sadler, Fred Williamson, George Wendt, Martin Kove VFW

Special Jury Award - KOKO-DI KOKO-DA dir. Johannes Nyholm

Best Gooey Effects - GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR dir. Travis Stevens

Audience Award - VFW dir. Joe Begos

HEAD TRIP FEATURE COMPETITION

Best Picture - MONUMENT dir. Jagoda Szelc

Best Director - Ramon Porto Mota, THE YELLOW NIGHT

Best Cinematography - Matthew Macar, THE LONG WALK

Best Screenplay - Carlo Mirabella-Davis, SWALLOW

Best Production Design - Erin Magill, SWALLOW

Best Sound Design - Rafal Nowak, MONUMENT

Best Actor - Yannawoutthi Chantalungsy, THE LONG WALK

Best Actress - Haley Bennett, SWALLOW

Special Jury Awards

Best Film Within a Film - ROCK, PAPER, AND SCISSORS

Best Performance of a Dog - Toto the Guinea Pig, ROCK, PAPER, AND SCISSORS

Best Ensemble - Cast of MONUMENT

Audience Award - SWALLOW dir. Carlo-Mirabella Davis

SHORTS COMPETITION

Best Short - PLEASE SPEAK CONTINUOUSLY AND DESCRIBE YOUR EXPERIENCES AS THEY COME TO YOU dir. Brandon Cronenberg

Best Performance - Lisa Smit, LILI

Best Supporting Performance - Felicity Steel, MIDNIGHT TALK

Best Director - Nico Van den Brink, THE BURDEN

Best Screenplay - Yfke Van Berckelaer, LILI

Best Cinematography - Matthew Lynn, INFERNO

Best Editing - Maïlys Degraeve, SWITCH

Best Score - Kenya Gillespie, JEREMIAH

Best Sound Design - Matt Davies and Cazz Cerkez, SKIN OF MAN

Best VFX - Cristina Asenjo and Antonio Naranjo, STIGMA

Best WTF Short - VALERIO'S DAY OUT dir. Michael Arcos

Special Jury Award - GIRL IN THE HALLWAY dir. Valerie Barnhart

Audience Award - BATHROOM TROLL dir. Aaron Immediato

HOME INVASION SHORTS

Best Film - THE MUFFIN MAN dir. Ethan Blum

Best Director - Carlen May-Mann, THE RAT

Best Actress - Ella Rae Peck, BRAIN JAIL

Best Actor - Peter Vack, DEEP TISSUE

Special Jury Award - LAUNDRY NIGHT dir. A.K. Espada