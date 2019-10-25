SWALLOW, DANIEL ISN'T REAL, and MONUMENT Win Big at Brooklyn Horror
The great Brooklyn Horror Film Festival wound to a resounding close last night with its many accolades being dispered among its impressive film line-up. Best Feature went to Daniel Isn't Real (in the Horror competition) with Adam Egypt Mortimer also winning Best Director, and Monument (in the Head Trip section). Swallow received a whopping four awards awards, winning Best Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Actress, and the Audience Award in the Head Trip section.
Other big winners include Mattie Do's The Long Walk in the Head Trip section, gaining Best Actor for Yannawoutthi 'Siengyan' Chantalungsy and Best Cinematography for Matthew Macar; and Koko-Di Koko-Da won Best Screenplay for Johannes Nyholme and a Special Jury Award in the Horror Section.
And personally, I'll admit I'm thrilled that the brilliant Argentinian thriller Rock, Paper and Scissors won for Best Film within a Film and Best Performance by a Dog (that was actually a guinea pig.
Congratulations to all the winners, listed below.
HORROR FEATURE COMPETITION
Best Picture - DANIEL ISN'T REAL dir. Adam Egypt Mortimer
Best Director - Adam Egypt Mortimer, DANIEL ISN'T REAL
Best Screenplay - Johannes Nyholm, KOKO-DI KOKO-DA
Best Actress - Nina Medeiros, THE FATHER'S SHADOW
Best Actor - Stephen Lang, David Patrick Kelly, William Sadler, Fred Williamson, George Wendt, Martin Kove VFW
Special Jury Award - KOKO-DI KOKO-DA dir. Johannes Nyholm
Best Gooey Effects - GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR dir. Travis Stevens
Audience Award - VFW dir. Joe Begos
HEAD TRIP FEATURE COMPETITION
Best Picture - MONUMENT dir. Jagoda Szelc
Best Director - Ramon Porto Mota, THE YELLOW NIGHT
Best Cinematography - Matthew Macar, THE LONG WALK
Best Screenplay - Carlo Mirabella-Davis, SWALLOW
Best Production Design - Erin Magill, SWALLOW
Best Sound Design - Rafal Nowak, MONUMENT
Best Actor - Yannawoutthi Chantalungsy, THE LONG WALK
Best Actress - Haley Bennett, SWALLOW
Special Jury Awards
Best Film Within a Film - ROCK, PAPER, AND SCISSORS
Best Performance of a Dog - Toto the Guinea Pig, ROCK, PAPER, AND SCISSORS
Best Ensemble - Cast of MONUMENT
Audience Award - SWALLOW dir. Carlo-Mirabella Davis
SHORTS COMPETITION
Best Short - PLEASE SPEAK CONTINUOUSLY AND DESCRIBE YOUR EXPERIENCES AS THEY COME TO YOU dir. Brandon Cronenberg
Best Performance - Lisa Smit, LILI
Best Supporting Performance - Felicity Steel, MIDNIGHT TALK
Best Director - Nico Van den Brink, THE BURDEN
Best Screenplay - Yfke Van Berckelaer, LILI
Best Cinematography - Matthew Lynn, INFERNO
Best Editing - Maïlys Degraeve, SWITCH
Best Score - Kenya Gillespie, JEREMIAH
Best Sound Design - Matt Davies and Cazz Cerkez, SKIN OF MAN
Best VFX - Cristina Asenjo and Antonio Naranjo, STIGMA
Best WTF Short - VALERIO'S DAY OUT dir. Michael Arcos
Special Jury Award - GIRL IN THE HALLWAY dir. Valerie Barnhart
Audience Award - BATHROOM TROLL dir. Aaron Immediato
HOME INVASION SHORTS
Best Film - THE MUFFIN MAN dir. Ethan Blum
Best Director - Carlen May-Mann, THE RAT
Best Actress - Ella Rae Peck, BRAIN JAIL
Best Actor - Peter Vack, DEEP TISSUE
Special Jury Award - LAUNDRY NIGHT dir. A.K. Espada