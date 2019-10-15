Grimmfest 2019: WHY DON`T YOU JUST DIE! Big Winner at Fest

Grimmfest wrapped up its festivities the previous weekend. After much lost sleep was caught up on, the hangovers long subsided, it was time to announce this year's award winners. This year proved if you could bring the horror and the laughs you were in good standing with the Grimmfest audience.

Kirill Sokolov`s dark comedy horror Why Don`t You Just Die! was the big winner, taking home both the Best Feature and Best Director awards. Sokolov`s film also took home the Best SFX award.

So it is a big win for Sokolov and the other big winner, the Audience Award, went to the terrific horror comedy Extra Ordinary. It`s star Maeve Higgins took home the Best Actress award for her role in the film.

All of the winners are below in the festival press release.