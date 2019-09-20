HARPOON Trailer: Catch Rob Grant's Dark Comedy This October

Rob Grant's lost-at-sea love triangle thriller Harpoon sales into cinemas, bluray & VOD this October. Last week a new trailer was released. We are a bit tardy with the news but what is a week between friends?

Rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension emerge when three best friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean desperate for survival. With plenty of alcohol and very little food and water, emotions run high and their delusions become a reality. As the days stretch on and death seems inevitable, their terrifying truths float to the surface. HARPOON is directed by Rob Grant (Alive, Fake Blood and Mon Amie) and stars Munro Chambers (star of cult hit Turbo Kid, Degrassi: The Next Generation), Emily Tyra (Code Black), and Christopher Gray (The Mist). The film was produced by Michael Peterson (Knuckleball), Kurtis David Harder (What Keeps You Alive) and Julian Black Antelope (True Fiction) for 775 Media Corp, and executive produced by Laurie Venning for Venntertainment, and narrated by Brett Gelman (Fleabag, Stranger Things)

Our own Ard got hooked by Harpoon when it had its world premiere in Rotterdam, and has this to say in his review

Grant smartly runs through the plot points you're already waiting for, and as a viewer you've seen the whole story as expected play out in the first twenty minutes or so. But that's when the fun starts for real, and the film throws plenty of unexpected moments at you. There's gore, tension, revelations, funny bits... but refreshingly, most of them manage to come out of nowhere yet feel completely natural when they happen. There are shocks and surprises too, and at 82 minutes, Harpoon is too lean to ever get boring.

Harpoon world premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, and went on to screen at the Chattanooga Film Festival, Fantasia International Film Festival, Arrow's FrightFest in London, and the Calgary Underground Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award.