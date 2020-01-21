Black Fawn Distribution Releasing Killer HARPOON Blacklist Series Set in February

Rob Grant's killer horror flick Harpoon is getting quite the luxery treatment for its Canadian Bluray and DVD release next month.

When maladjusted Jonah (Munro Chambers) is attacked by his hot-headed best friend Richard (Christopher Gray) - who believes Jonah and his long-term girlfriend Sasha (Emily Tyra) are sleeping together - the caustic bond between the three friends is quickly called into question. Once Jonah and Sasha convince Richard that the allegations are false, Richard apologizes by taking them on a pleasure cruise on his fancy new yacht. After an accident renders the boat inoperable, Richard soon discovers that the affair was in fact, real. As more dark secrets and sexual tensions emerge, and with their rations of food and water starting to quickly dwindle, Jonah, Richard and Sasha must choose to put aside their differences or risk dying on the open water. From critically acclaimed director Rob Grant (Fake Blood), “Harpoon” is grisly combination between an R-rated episode of “Seinfeld” and the unloved stepchild of “Fight Club” and “Dead Calm.”

Our friends at Black Fawn Distribution are pulling all the stops and releasing the critically acclaimed horror flick on a 2-disc Blu-ray/DVD combo pack. But that's not all.

Black Fawn also has their Blacklist series of releases and this particular one is loaded to the gills with all sorts of goodies. Check this mother out! You will get...

1 Bluray/DVD copy of Harpoon singed by Munro Chambers 1 Limited Edition Retro Harpoon Slipcover with Custom Art 3 Mini Lobby Cards 1 Exclusive VHS Sticker from Vinyl Hell Sticker Co. 1 Harpoon "Lost at Sea" Survival Kit 1 Pair of Harpoon Sea Shades 25% off your next Blacklist purchase Lifetime BFD Blacklist membership And More!

Amazingly this Blacklist package is only $35.99 for existing Blacklist members and $47.99 for non-Blacklist buyers. Canadian. Figure in the exchange on our weak Canadian Loonie and that's a great deal wherever you're buying from.

If you want the Blacklist release you have to get that through Black Fawn Distribution's online store. If you just want the regular combo pack you can pre-order on Amazon.ca.