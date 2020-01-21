Fantaspoa Coverage All Videos Weird Features Fantasy Movies International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Black Fawn Distribution Releasing Killer HARPOON Blacklist Series Set in February
Rob Grant's killer horror flick Harpoon is getting quite the luxery treatment for its Canadian Bluray and DVD release next month.
When maladjusted Jonah (Munro Chambers) is attacked by his hot-headed best friend Richard (Christopher Gray) - who believes Jonah and his long-term girlfriend Sasha (Emily Tyra) are sleeping together - the caustic bond between the three friends is quickly called into question. Once Jonah and Sasha convince Richard that the allegations are false, Richard apologizes by taking them on a pleasure cruise on his fancy new yacht. After an accident renders the boat inoperable, Richard soon discovers that the affair was in fact, real. As more dark secrets and sexual tensions emerge, and with their rations of food and water starting to quickly dwindle, Jonah, Richard and Sasha must choose to put aside their differences or risk dying on the open water. From critically acclaimed director Rob Grant (Fake Blood), “Harpoon” is grisly combination between an R-rated episode of “Seinfeld” and the unloved stepchild of “Fight Club” and “Dead Calm.”
Our friends at Black Fawn Distribution are pulling all the stops and releasing the critically acclaimed horror flick on a 2-disc Blu-ray/DVD combo pack. But that's not all.
Black Fawn also has their Blacklist series of releases and this particular one is loaded to the gills with all sorts of goodies. Check this mother out! You will get...
1 Bluray/DVD copy of Harpoon singed by Munro Chambers1 Limited Edition Retro Harpoon Slipcover with Custom Art3 Mini Lobby Cards1 Exclusive VHS Sticker from Vinyl Hell Sticker Co.1 Harpoon "Lost at Sea" Survival Kit1 Pair of Harpoon Sea Shades25% off your next Blacklist purchaseLifetime BFD Blacklist membershipAnd More!
Amazingly this Blacklist package is only $35.99 for existing Blacklist members and $47.99 for non-Blacklist buyers. Canadian. Figure in the exchange on our weak Canadian Loonie and that's a great deal wherever you're buying from.
If you want the Blacklist release you have to get that through Black Fawn Distribution's online store. If you just want the regular combo pack you can pre-order on Amazon.ca.
Black Fawn Distribution is pleased to announce that the company has acquired Canadian physical home video rights for the critically acclaimed genre film Harpoon. Black Fawn Distribution will bring the release home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 with a special 2-disc collector’s edition of the film that will feature a slew of special features, stunning new artwork and a limited- edition retro slipcase.Produced by 775 Media Corp. and directed by Rob Grant (Fake Blood, Mon Ami), Harpoon took over the international film festival circuit in 2019 with high profile premieres at Rotterdam (Netherlands), Fantasia (Montreal, Canada), Sitges (Spain), Fright Fest (London, England), BiFan (South Korea), Chattanooga Film Festival (Tennessee, USA), Monster Fest (Australia), Fantaspoa (Brazil) and many more. The film has garnered a boatload of positive reviews while also being “Certified Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes with an astounding 96% rating - making it the second best reviewed horror movie of 2019 (based on Tomatometer) on the popular film review website.Harpoon recently completed a theatrical engagement across Canada and stars Munro Chambers (Turbo Kid, Riot Girls, Knuckleball), Emily Tyra (TV’s Code Black, Flesh and Bone), Christopher Gray (TV’s The Mist) and Brett Gelman (Netflix’s Stranger Things, The Other Guys).Harpoon was produced by Michael Peterson, Julian Black Antelope and Kurtis David Harder, and executively produced by Laurie Venning."I feel blessed to get to work with such a prolific team in the genre world such as Black Fawn,” states director Rob Grant. “I've been waiting for an opportunity for all of us to work together and, with Black Fawn taking on Harpoon, I finally get to cross that off my list."The 2-disc Blu-ray/DVD release of Harpoon will feature an HD transfer of the film and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio. Special Features will include a 30 minute behind the scenes making of featurette, 3 filmmaker commentaries, B-roll footage of the cast and crew, deleted scenes, trailers and a limited-edition retro slipcase featuring custom artwork only available through Black Fawn Distribution.“We’re always thankful to be able to work with a variety of talented film teams from across Canada and around the world and we couldn’t be happier to now be working with the team behind this nasty gem of a movie,” explains Black Fawn Distribution’s Operations Manager CF Benner. “Harpoon is simply one of the best genre films we’ve seen in a while, it’s one of the best reviewed films of the year and we couldn’t help but feel that it deserved a physical release that matched the exceptional film that these guys have imagined. I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve come up with for this release. Film fans and collectors are going to be hyped.”“I'm excited about working with Black Fawn because they understand the genre as well as the fans,” concurs producer Mike Peterson. “They’ve made a commitment to getting bad ass horror films out there to the world with some extra special care. Even though this is just the beginning of our collaboration, we're happy to get it started with this special release of Harpoon.”Harpoon is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.ca and will also be available as part of Black Fawn Distribution’s Blacklist series - a special VIP package featuring the film along with cast autographs, a limited edition retro slipcase featuring custom artwork from Black Fawn, exclusive collector items and more. The Harpoon Blacklist VII package is only available via Black Fawn Distribution’s on-line store.
