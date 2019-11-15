Blood Window 2019: Ten Contenders For Best Latin American Feature Film Announced

Screen Daily announced the other day the contenders for best Latin American feature film of the year through the Méliès International Festivals Federation (formerly known as European Fantastic Film Festivals Federation) and Blood Window. The winner will be announced at Blood Window during Ventana Sur in Buenos Aires at the beginning of December.

“The Méliès International Festivals Federation is excited to continue its collaboration with Blood Window for the third year running,” said Chris Oosterom, chairman of Méliès International Festivals Federation. “Blood Window plays an important role in the development and dissemination of Latin American fantastic fiction. The Latin Award of the MIFF highlights and awards the wealth in quality and variety of fantastic films and their increasing profile worldwide.”

Jury members are Anaïs Emery from Neuchâtel, Maritte Sørensen from Lund and mi Padre de Terror Pablo Guisa from Morbido.

Looking over the list of the ten contendors it is nice to see films from your friends compete for the prize. I also see there is a lot of catch up that I have to do to keep up with the LatAm genre seen.

The ten contenders are as follows...