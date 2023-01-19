Red Owl Films, New Zealand Based Outfit Announces First Titles, Including a 4K Director's Cut of ABRAKADABRA

Red Owl Films are a new sales and distribution company that has just launched out of New Zealand.

We are pleased to announce the launch of Red Owl Films, an international sales and distribution company based in Wellington, New Zealand. Focusing on boundary-pushing fantasy cinema, we seek to bring the work of emerging filmmakers to the apex of commercial and auteur cinema. Red Owl presents high-quality genre films with the potential to reach a global audience and offers support to filmmakers, not only in sales, but also in festivals, international promotion and distribution.

Red Owl announced the first four titles on their slate yesterday: The Barn II, Two Sisters, The Psychopath (Chronicles of Unsolved Crimes) and... a new 4K Director's Cut of Abrakadabra!?!

I was surprised to read that last one. I had no idea there was another version of Nico and Luciano's conclusion to their giallo triology. Was I missing something? I had to message Nico this morning and confirm that yes this is a brand new version of their film.

So, whew, I'm not going crazy. We should be able to get eyes on that new cut of Abrakadabra sometime in the near future. In the meantime, all four releases are highlighted in the gallery below, with trailers.

Enjoy!