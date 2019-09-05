Giveaway: Win an iTunes Code For THE WITCH IN THE WINDOW And THE RANGER From Shudder

As we continue to work with Shudder, the premiere streaming network of horror and genre, bringing you news and reviews of their lineup from month to month it is now time to start giving stuff away as well. Starting this month, and every month, we aim to give away iTunes codes for Shudder releases to lucky Screen Anarchy readers.

This month we have two (2) double iTunes codes to give away to two readers from the U.S. They will win iTunes codes for Andy Mitton's The Witch in the Window and Jenn Wexler's The Ranger. Both are excellent horror flicks which you will definitely enjoy, so says me.

Read below these complete film descriptions for rules of entry.

THE WITCH IN THE WINDOW is written and directed by Andy Mitton (We Go On). It stars Alex Draper (Simply Irresistible), Charlie Tacker (American Poltergeist) with Arija Bareikis (The Purge), Greg Naughton (The Independents) and Carol Stanzione (Deliver Us from Evil). In THE WITCH IN THE WINDOW, Simon and his twelve-year-old son, Finn, head to Vermont to repair an old farmhouse and, hopefully, their relationship. But shortly after arriving, they learn of the deceased previous owner – an infamously cruel woman named Lydia – whose spirit continues to loom around the attic. As Simon makes repairs to the house, he also seems to make Lydia’s presence stronger. And after a terrifying encounter with the dark entity, he must fight to protect his son from the evil that's claiming stake on their new home. The feature directorial debut of Jenn Wexler (producer of Depraved and Most Beautiful Island) who co-wrote the film with Giaco Furino, THE RANGER stars Chloë Levine (“The OA”), Granit Lahu (Abstract Furies), Jeremy Pope (a Tony nominee for Choir Boy and Ain’t Too Proud), Bubba Weiler (Puzzle), Amanda Grace Benitez (“School of Rock”) and Jeremy Holm (“House of Cards”). In THE RANGER, after a run-in with the cops at a punk show goes sideways, Chelsea and her pals flee the city in search of a place to lay low. Running to the security of Chelsea’s old, abandoned family cabin in the woods, they fall under the watchful eye of an overzealous park ranger who holds a secret from Chelsea’s past.

Okay. To enter this double iTunes code giveaway you must be resident of the U.S. and entries are limited to one per family. Answer our fact finding question below and email us your answer here . You will be entered into a random draw at the end of the coming weekend.

Where did The Witch in the Window and The Ranger have their world premieres?

If you do not win and are subscribed to Shudder (why aren`t you!?!) look for The Witch in the Window as of September 3rd and The Ranger on September 24th.