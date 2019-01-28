Frontières 2019: Cannes Buyers Showcase And Frontières@Fantasia Open For Submissions

The call went out before this past weekend, Frontières' co-production market and buyers showcase are now accepting submissions.
The Buyers Showcase, a presentation of works-in-progress films, happens during the Cannes Film Festival in France. The always popular co-production market, for filmmakers looking to get their projects off the ground, happens, for the eleventh year we should mention, during the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal.
There are individual links for each program follow below. If you have a genre film already on the way, or, an idea for one that needs to be made into a movie and shared with the masses, then these are the events you need to attend. Get to Cannes. Get to Montreal. Get yourself in front of industry experts who can give you the advice you need to get your project out there!
FRONTIÈRES@FANTASIA 2019 & BUYERS SHOWCASE (WORKS-IN-PROGRESS)
Frontières is now seeking submissions for the 11th edition of the Frontières International Co-Production Market (Frontières@Fantasia), and the Buyers Showcase of the Frontières Platform in Cannes, a market screening of work-in-progress films at the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes.
The Frontières Buyers Showcase is part of Frontières Platform in Cannes, a dedicated section of industry programming & networking events for the genre film industry organised in Cannes with the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes. To be eligible for this presentation of work-in-progress films, submissions must be in post-production and in search of a sales agent or distribution. Please note that projects can originate from any territory, but priority will be given to submissions from North America and Europe. Producers will have until March 1 at 5pm to submit their projects.
Frontières@Fantasia will take place July 18-21 during the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal. 20 genre film projects in the late development or early financing stage from across Europe and North America will be selected. Projects are invited to partake in a 4-day networking event with the leaders of the international genre film industry. Events include a live pitch session that will open the market and one-on-one meeting sessions, panels, workshops and networking sessions. Producers will have until March 15 at 5pm to submit their projects.
Previous Frontières success stories include RAW (Julia Ducournau), GHOST TOWN ANTHOLOGY (Denis Côté, Official Competition Berlinale 2019), EXTRA ORDINARY (Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman, Official Competition SXSW 2019), 78/52 (Alexandre O. Philippe), THE RANGER (Jenn Wexler), TURBO KID (RKSS Films), and LES AFFAMÉS (Robin Aubert).
FRONTIÈRES is an international co-production market and networking platform specifically focused on genre film financing and co-production between Europe and North America. It is organised by the Fantasia International Film Festival, with the collaboration of the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes. In addition to its annual co-production market at Fantasia, Frontières programming also includes the Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum (February 14-16, Helsinki) and the Frontières Platform in Cannes (May, Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes).
Frontières 2019 is made possible thanks to our major partners, which include the Telefilm Canada, the Netherlands Film Fund, Wallimage, and SODEC.
