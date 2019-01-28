Frontières 2019: Cannes Buyers Showcase And Frontières@Fantasia Open For Submissions

The call went out before this past weekend, Frontières' co-production market and buyers showcase are now accepting submissions.

The Buyers Showcase, a presentation of works-in-progress films, happens during the Cannes Film Festival in France. The always popular co-production market, for filmmakers looking to get their projects off the ground, happens, for the eleventh year we should mention, during the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal.

There are individual links for each program follow below. If you have a genre film already on the way, or, an idea for one that needs to be made into a movie and shared with the masses, then these are the events you need to attend. Get to Cannes. Get to Montreal. Get yourself in front of industry experts who can give you the advice you need to get your project out there!