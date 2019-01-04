Eric Ortiz's Favorite Movies Of 2018

After watching 133 new releases over the past 12 months, it’s certainly time to chime in, for what it’s worth, with my list of personal favorites.

I live in Mexico City, therefore several 2017 titles are here. On the other hand, in 2018 I attended such film festivals as Fantastic Fest, Morelia and Los Cabos, hence some of my choices are yet to be commercially released.

While I think 2018 was a fantastic year for cinema (at this point I’m convinced that, if you watch enough, there’s really no “bad year” for movies), I would like to start by briefly mentioning the worst films I experienced last year: 211 (it was a travesty that this forgettable Nicolas Cage flick had a comercial release in Mexico while Mandy was overlooked by national distributors), the painfully boring, repetitive and pointless “art” film Todo lo demás, and the usual dose of Mexican comedies, i.e. Todo mal (director Issa López even blocked me on Twitter most likely for this review), La prima, Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo, and both Tuya, mía… Te la apuesto and Eres mi pasión, which tried to capitalized on Russia’s World Cup.

So before it’s time to start checking out what 2019 has in store for us – the year should be amazing with Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die and Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum among many others – here's my top 20 of 2018...