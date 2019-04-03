Blood Window Pinamar 2019: Second Annual Genre Fest Invades The Small Coastal Town

Our friends at Blood Window in Argentina are once again preparing to roll into the coastal town of Pinamar, a little south of Buenos Aires, for the sophomore run of The Fantasy and Horror Film Festival Blood Window Pinamar.

Lee Cronin’s Christopher (The Hole in the Ground) will open the festival, the story of a mother and her son, whose strange behavior may be linked to a sinkhole in the forest. A couple of titles that have obviously come by way of our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures, I Trapped The Devil and Harpoon, will play at the fest. And Joe Cornish’s The Kid Who Would Be King is coming to the festival as well. Other international titles playing at the festival include In Fabric, Mandy and The Evil Within.

Speaking of forests, the festival will host outdoor screenings of horror and fantastic classic on inflatable screens at two locations around the Pinamar pines. Attendees can look forward to a festival atmosphere with live shows, theme parties, cosplay contests and makeup tents.

Back to film, local Argentine titles playing at the festival include giallo flick Abrakadabra from my friend Nico Onetti and his brother Luciano, the post apocalyptic flick Soy toxico (I Am Toxic) from Pablo Parés and Muere, monstruo, muere, by Alejandro Fadel, the only title of those three I do not believe I have seen yet.

Finally, a very cool experience for giallo and horror fans awaits them at the festival. Sergio Stivaletti, filmmaker and special effects artist who worked with Argento (Opera and Phenomena) Bava (Dèmoni and Dèmoni 2) and Soavi (Dellamorte Dellamore) will attend the festival and speak with fans about his work in fantastic cinema. What a treat.

The full press release and festival trailer is below.