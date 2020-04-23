ABRAKADABRA: North American Release Details For The Onetti Brothers' Giallo Flick

Abrakadabra, the final installment of the Onetti Brothers' giallo triology is coming to digital and Blu-ray in North America.

Abrakadabra on the horror YouTube channel Online you will findon the horror YouTube channel Watch Movies Now! this Saturday, April 25th. Some of the cast and technical crew will be live answering questions as the film plays.

For fans of the physical media Cauldron Films is releasing a limited run Blu-ray of 1000 copies in mid May. It sounds like a cool release with a CD soundtrack with music by Luciano Onetti,

Behind the Scenes, Postcards with promotional artwork and more.