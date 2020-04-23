Berlin / EFM Coverage Indie News Hollywood Interviews Animation Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
ABRAKADABRA: North American Release Details For The Onetti Brothers' Giallo Flick
Abrakadabra, the final installment of the Onetti Brothers' giallo triology is coming to digital and Blu-ray in North America.
Online you will find Abrakadabra on the horror YouTube channel Watch Movies Now! this Saturday, April 25th. Some of the cast and technical crew will be live answering questions as the film plays.
For fans of the physical media Cauldron Films is releasing a limited run Blu-ray of 1000 copies in mid May. It sounds like a cool release with a CD soundtrack with music by Luciano Onetti,
Behind the Scenes, Postcards with promotional artwork and more.
"ABRAKADABRA", directed by the Onetti Brothers, will has its exclusive north american premiere on Saturday, April 25th at “WATCH MOVIES NOW!”, one of the YOUTUBE´s horror official channels. The actors and technical team will be there live answering questions even while the film is running.“ABRAKADABRA” will also be distributed in a limited Blu-ray edition by the north American company CAULDRON FILMS."Abrakadabra" closes the "giallo" trilogy that began with "Sonno Profondo" (2013) and "Francesca" (2015). They also directed the international anthology “A Night of Horror: Nightamare Radio” (2019) and “What the Waters Left Behind”(2017)."Dante, The Great", a prestigious magician, accidentally dies during a risky magic trick. Thirty-five years later his son Lorenzo, also a magician, presents a magic show in one of the most important theaters in the city. From then on, a series of murders will begin to take place and will attempt to incriminate him. Lorenzo must discover who and why seeks to involve him before it is too late.“Abrakadabra” is starred by Germán Baudino (“What the Waters Left Behind”, “2/11 Day of the Dead”) y María Eugenia Rigón (“Deadpoint”), and also starring Clara Kovacic (“I am So, Tita from Buenos Aires”, “Jasmine”), Ivi Brickell (“Until it happens”, “Parasomnia”), Gustavo D´Alessandro (“Francesca”), Raúl Gederlini (“Francesca”) y Pablo Vilela (“Giants of Mexico”).
