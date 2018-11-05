Morbido Coverage Superhero Movies Horror Movies Sci-Fi Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Los Cabos 2018 Preview: 10 Films Not To Miss At The Mexican Film Festival

Contributor; Mexico City, Mexico (@EricOrtizG)
The seventh edition of the Los Cabos International Film Festival has one of the most impressive lineups of a Mexican film festival in recent memory. Kicking off next Wednesday, November 7, with the gala of Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, Los Cabos’ program is divided in 10 sections, including World Highlights, American Specials, Tribute and certainly the Main Competition, and excels at combining the latest films by renowned auteurs with a truly great genre cinema offering.

On top of that, Los Cabos 2018 will have as international guests the living legends Terry Gilliam - who’s attending the Latin American premiere of his once cursed project The Man Who Killed Don Quixote - and Spike Lee, whose relevant latest joint BlacKkKlansman is set to close the fest. Adam Driver, star of both those films, will be at the festival as well for a special screening of Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson, among other activities.

From November 7 to 11, Los Cabos is sure to bring some of the best days of the year to true cinema aficionados. I will be there covering the fest for ScreenAnarchy and to get things going already, you can find what I consider the most anticipated films from the program in the following gallery. 

10 films not to miss at Los Cabos 2018!

