Beyond Fest Chicago: First Ever Lineup Announced. OBSESSION And FACES OF DEATH Bookend The Weekend.

Beyond Fest Chicago has announced the lineup for its inaugural event in the windy city.

Such as it is with the flagship event in Los Angeles, attendees in Chicago can expect a mix of contemporary festival hits and world premieres, combined with an eclectic mix of repertoire screenings.

For example, Curry Barker's Obsession will open the festival while Daniel Goldhaber's Faces of Death will premiere at the event. Then there are screenings of a 4K restoration of Speed Racer, 2K restorations of Lady Snowblood and Silver Butterfly 2: She-Cat Gambler, and 35mm screenings of The Kid With the Golden Arm and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three.

If that wide range of screenings and formats does not get you the least bit excited are you even alive inside? Links to the festival and the venue, The Music Box Theatre, are at the end of the massive announcement that follows.