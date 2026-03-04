Berlin / EFM Coverage Weird Features Hollywood Features Weird News Weird Reviews

Beyond Fest Chicago: First Ever Lineup Announced. OBSESSION And FACES OF DEATH Bookend The Weekend.

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Beyond Fest Chicago has announced the lineup for its inaugural event in the windy city. 
 
Such as it is with the flagship event in Los Angeles, attendees in Chicago can expect a mix of contemporary festival hits and world premieres, combined with an eclectic mix of repertoire screenings.
 
For example, Curry Barker's Obsession will open the festival while Daniel Goldhaber's Faces of Death will premiere at the event. Then there are screenings of a 4K restoration of Speed Racer, 2K restorations of Lady Snowblood and Silver Butterfly 2: She-Cat Gambler, and 35mm screenings of The Kid With the Golden Arm and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
 
If that wide range of screenings and formats does not get you the least bit excited are you even alive inside? Links to the festival and the venue, The Music Box Theatre, are at the end of the massive announcement that follows. 
 
BEYOND FEST AND THE MUSIC BOX THEATRE UNLEASH BEYOND CHICAGO CELEBRATING THIRTY ELECTRIFYING FILMS AND EVENTS FROM ACROSS THE CINEMATIC UNIVERSE.
 
BEYOND FEST, THE BIGGEST GENRE FESTIVAL IN THE U.S., ANNOUNCES ITS INAUGURAL CHICAGO PROGRAM OF GLOBAL GENRE-BUSTING CINEMA, INCLUDING FACES OF DEATH, OBSESSION, NORMAL, OVER YOUR DEAD BODY, THE FURIOUS, AND GUESTS BOB ODENKIRK, MEIKO KAJI, RZA, LILLY WACHOWSKI, JORMA TACCONE, GIBBY HAYNES, AND PAUL LEARY.
 
Beyond Fest, the biggest genre festival in the U.S., and Chicago's world-renowned Music Box Theatre have combined forces to create Beyond Chicago: four days of all-killer-no-filler cinematic chaos and carnage. From April 2-5, Beyond Chicago will explode 30 features across the Music Box Theatre's historic screens from every corner of the globe. Presented by MUBI, this inaugural program further drives Beyond Fest's commitment to the theatrical experience and its perennial championing of outsider visions, cult icons, and bold, new cinema voices.
 
Opening and Closing Night honors are bestowed upon two of contemporary cinema's boldest voices: Opening Night brings Curry Barker's instant shock horror classic OBSESSION whilst Closing Night honors are bestowed upon Daniel Goldhaber with the World Premiere of his audacious reinvention of the seminal Video Nasty shock doc, FACES OF DEATH on stomach-churning 35mm.
 
Two of Beyond Fest's favorite alumni make their welcome in-person returns with a ferocious pair of double-trouble-fists-of-fury. The great Bob Odenkirk joins us for the Centerpiece Screening of Ben Wheatley's latest blast of action fire frenzy, NORMAL, on glorious 35mm. Complementing NORMAL, Odenkirk will also host his thematically-inspired pick, Joseph Sargent's THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE, also on 35mm. Rap legend RZA brings his slick and soulful slice of contemporary exploitation, ONE SPOON OF CHOCOLATE, to the big screen. In addition, the human wuxia-encyclopedia will present a very special 35mm screening of the Shaw Brothers classic, THE KID WITH THE GOLDEN ARM.
 
The very best of contemporary genre filmmaking is on display courtesy of a bevy of frights and delights that include fresh from its SXSW debut, Jorma Taccone brings his blisteringly violent and brilliantly funny, OVER YOUR DEAD BODY, Mark Jenkin's magnificently haunting tale of time and terror, ROSE OF NEVADA, starring George MacKay and Callum Turner and in what is a guaranteed lights-out, barn burner of a screening, Stunt icon Kenji Tanigaki brings his instantly infamous epic-fight-fest, THE FURIOUS to Chicago.
 
High-profile repertory screenings include the much-anticipated World Premiere of the 4K Restoration of SPEED RACER courtesy of Warner Bros., with director Lilly Wachowski in attendance. Other eye-popping, must-see restorations include Terror Vision/Culture Shock's meticulous rejuvenation of the batshit insane, SMALL KILL, the rare and incredible SHEILA AND THE BRAINSTEM in 4K from Severin Films, Factory25's glorious remaster of the batshit brilliant BLOOD BROTHERS from Mike Diana and a special late-night screening of FLESH FOR FRANKENSTEIN in eye-popping 3D in honour of the much-missed Udo Kier.
 
Following her legendary appearance at Beyond Fest last year, cinema icon and superhero Meiko Kaji, makes her triumphant return to the U.S. for her first-ever Chicago appearance to discuss her incredible four-decade career. Kaji will attend three incredibly rare and magically special screenings of FEMALE PRISONER SCORPION: JAILHOUSE 41 on 35mm, LADY SNOWBLOOD 2K Restoration, and the brand new 2K Restoration of SILVER BUTTERFLY 2: SHE-CAT GAMBLER.
 
Two documentaries take pride of place as director Tom Stern brings his deliriously wild BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT, and is joined by noise rock legends Gibby Haynes and Paul Leary. The fevered filmmaking process of master director John Boorman is brilliantly explored in the ultimate double feature comprised of BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL and a very special screening of the rarely seen EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC.
 
Surrounding these big theater screenings is a jaw-dropping 15-feature program of global, genre cinema and cult discoveries that are all FREE courtesy of our lead presenting sponsor MUBI. Crossing borders, defying convention, and exploding sensibilities, this special selection includes the MidWest Premiere of Sidharta Tata's blistering action assault, IKATAN DARAH, produced by Iko Uwais, the World Premiere of Gene Gallerano and William Pisciotta's brilliant American creature feature, THE YETI, Algeria's brilliantly bone-chilling horror, ROQIA from director Yanis Koussim, SXSW's mind melding sci-fi shocker, IMPOSTERS from director Caleb Phillips, Ben Wheatley's unhinged lo-fi sci-fi epic BULK, and Jessica Vogt's heartbreaking independent sci-fi PHASE, Grégory Morin's riotous midnighter FLUSH, Avalon Fast's thrilling coming-of-age witchcraft story CAMP, the sumptuous and enthralling 16mm nightmare CRUEL HANDS from director Al Kalyk, as well as two dedicated short blocks highlighting the best of home-grown talent as well as international newcomers.
 
From April 2 to April 5, the Music Box Theatre becomes a home for cinema that is fearless, transgressive, excessive, confrontational, and most importantly, best experienced together. Beyond Chicago is coming to eat you.
 
MUSIC BOX THEATRE
 
Screen 1
 
BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT
MidWest Premiere Director: Tom J. Stern Country: United States Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 2025
Guests: Tom J. Stern, Paul Leary, Gibby Haynes
 
OBSESSION
MidWest Premiere Director: Curry Barker Country: United States Runtime: 108 minutes
Distributor: Focus Features Year: 2025
Guests: N/A
 
ROSE OF NEVADA
MidWest Premiere Director: Mark Jenkin Country: United Kingdom Runtime: 114 minutes
Distributor: 1-2 Special
Year: 2025
 
THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE
Special Screening - 35mm Director: Joseph Sargent Country: United States Runtime: 104 minutes Distributor: Park Circus Year: 1974
Guests: Bob Odenkirk
 
NORMAL
MidWest Premiere - 35mm Screening Director: Ben Wheatley
Country: United States / Canada Runtime: 90 minutes Distributor: Magnolia Pictures Year: 2025
Guests: Bob Odenkirk
 
SPEED RACER
World Premiere - 4K Restoration
Director: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski Country: United States
Runtime: 135 minutes Distributor: Warner Bros. Year: 2008
Guests: Lilly Wachowski
 
THE KID WITH THE GOLDEN ARM
Special Screening - 35mm Print Director: Chang Cheh
Country: Hong Kong Runtime: 86 minutes Distributor: Celestial Pictures Year: 1979
Guests: RZA
 
LADY SNOWBLOOD
Special Screening - 2K Restoration Director: Toshiya Fujita
Country: Japan Runtime: 97 minutes Distributor: Janus Films Year: 1973
Guests: Meiko Kaji
 
FEMALE PRISONER SCORPION: JAILHOUSE 41
Special Screening - 35mm Print Director: Shun'ya Itô
Country: Japan Runtime: 87 minutes Distributor: AGFA Year: 1972
Guests: Meiko Kaji
 
THE FURIOUS
MidWest Premiere Director: Kenji Tanigaki
Country: Hong Kong, China Runtime: 113 minutes Distributor: Lionsgate Year: 2025
 
ONE SPOON OF CHOCOLATE
MidWest Premiere Director: RZA Country: United States Runtime: 112 minutes
Distributor: Variance Films Year: 2025
Guests: RZA
 
FLESH FOR FRANKENSTEIN
Special Screening - 3D Presentation Director: Paul Morrissey
Country: Italy / France / United States Runtime: 95 minutes
Distributor: AGFA Year: 1973
 
BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL
MidWest Premiere Director: David Kittredge Country: United States Runtime: 112 minutes
Year: 2025
Guests: David Kittredge
 
EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC
Special Screening - 35mm Print Director: John Boorman Country: United States Runtime: 117 minutes Distributor: Warner Bros.
Year: 1977 Guests: N/A
 
OVER YOUR DEAD BODY
MidWest Premiere Director: Jorma Taccone Country: United States Runtime: 105 mins
Distributor: Independent Film Company Year: 2026
Guests: Jorma Taccone
 
FACES OF DEATH
World Premiere - 35mm Print Director: Daniel Goldhaber Country: United States Runtime: 98 minutes
Distributor: Independent Film Company & Shudder Year: 2026
Guests: Daniel Goldhaber, Isa Mazzei
 
 
Screen 2
 
CAMP
MidWest Premiere Director: Avalon Fast Country: Canada Runtime:111 minutes Distributor: Dark Sky Films Guests: N/A
 
SILVER BUTTERFLY 2: SHE-CAT GAMBLER
World Premiere - 2K Restoration Director: Seijun Suzuki Country: Japan
Runtime: 88 minutes Distributor: Kadokawa Year: 1972
Guests: Meiko Kaji
 
THE YETI
World Premiere
Director: William Pisciotta, Gene Gallerano Country: United States
Runtime: 93 minutes Distributor: Well Go USA Year: 2026
Guests: N/A
 
FLUSH
MidWest Premiere Director: Grégory Morin Country: France Runtime: 70 minutes
Distributor: Dark Sky Films Year: 2025
 
BLOOD BROTHERS + other delights World Premiere - Remaster Director: Mike Diana
Country: USA Runtime: 83 min
Distributor: Factory 25
Year: 1987 - 1990
 
PHASE
MidWest Premiere Director: Jessica Vogt Country: United Kingdom Runtime: 80 minutes Distributor: TBA
Year: 2025 Guests: N/A
 
BULK
MidWest Premiere Director: Ben Wheatley Country: United Kingdom Runtime: 95 minutes
Year: 2025
 
IMPOSTERS
MidWest Premiere Director: Caleb Phillips Country: United States Runtime: 102 mins Distributor: TBA
Year: 2026
Guests: Caleb Phillips
 
SMALL KILL
World Premiere of 4K Restoration Director: Gary Burghoff, Rob Fresco Country: United States
Runtime: 86 minutes
Distributor: Terror Vision / Culture Shock Year: 1992
Guests: Brad Henderson
 
SHEILA AND THE BRAINSTEM
World Premiere - 4K Restoration Director: Matt McDowell, Russell Bates Country: USA
Runtime: 79 minutes Distributor: Severin Films Year: 1989
Guests: N/A
 
ROQIA
MidWest Premiere Director: Yanis Koussim Country: Algeria Runtime: 94 minutes
Distributor: Watermelon Pictures Year: 2025
Guests: N/A
 
IKATAN DARAH (BLOOD BOND)
MidWest Premiere Director: Sidharta Tata Country: Indonesia Runtime: 110 minutes Distributor: TBA
Year: 2024 Guests: N/A
 
CRUEL HANDS
MidWest Premiere Director: Al Kalyk Country: Australia Runtime: 76 minutes
Distributor: Dark Sky Films Guests: N/A
 
For more information, visit beyondfest.com and musicboxtheatre.com. Tickets are on sale to members on March 5th and general public on March 6th. Free tickets for Screen 2 will be available to Music Box members on Wednesday 1st April and general public on Thursday 2nd April.
 
Beyond Fest is presented by MUBI and sponsored by Chicago-area distributor Dark Sky Films.
 
Beyond Fest
 
Beyond Fest is the highest-attended genre film festival in the U.S. and exists to serve filmmakers and film fans. Its favorite film is JAWS.
 
Music Box
 
Music Box Theatre was built at the dawn of sound cinema, and its favorite film is 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY (in 70mm).
 
