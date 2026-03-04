Beyond Fest Chicago: First Ever Lineup Announced. OBSESSION And FACES OF DEATH Bookend The Weekend.
Beyond Fest Chicago has announced the lineup for its inaugural event in the windy city.
Such as it is with the flagship event in Los Angeles, attendees in Chicago can expect a mix of contemporary festival hits and world premieres, combined with an eclectic mix of repertoire screenings.
For example, Curry Barker's Obsession will open the festival while Daniel Goldhaber's Faces of Death will premiere at the event. Then there are screenings of a 4K restoration of Speed Racer, 2K restorations of Lady Snowblood and Silver Butterfly 2: She-Cat Gambler, and 35mm screenings of The Kid With the Golden Arm and The Taking of Pelham One Two Three.
If that wide range of screenings and formats does not get you the least bit excited are you even alive inside? Links to the festival and the venue, The Music Box Theatre, are at the end of the massive announcement that follows.
BEYOND FEST AND THE MUSIC BOX THEATRE UNLEASH BEYOND CHICAGO CELEBRATING THIRTY ELECTRIFYING FILMS AND EVENTS FROM ACROSS THE CINEMATIC UNIVERSE.BEYOND FEST, THE BIGGEST GENRE FESTIVAL IN THE U.S., ANNOUNCES ITS INAUGURAL CHICAGO PROGRAM OF GLOBAL GENRE-BUSTING CINEMA, INCLUDING FACES OF DEATH, OBSESSION, NORMAL, OVER YOUR DEAD BODY, THE FURIOUS, AND GUESTS BOB ODENKIRK, MEIKO KAJI, RZA, LILLY WACHOWSKI, JORMA TACCONE, GIBBY HAYNES, AND PAUL LEARY.Beyond Fest, the biggest genre festival in the U.S., and Chicago's world-renowned Music Box Theatre have combined forces to create Beyond Chicago: four days of all-killer-no-filler cinematic chaos and carnage. From April 2-5, Beyond Chicago will explode 30 features across the Music Box Theatre's historic screens from every corner of the globe. Presented by MUBI, this inaugural program further drives Beyond Fest's commitment to the theatrical experience and its perennial championing of outsider visions, cult icons, and bold, new cinema voices.Opening and Closing Night honors are bestowed upon two of contemporary cinema's boldest voices: Opening Night brings Curry Barker's instant shock horror classic OBSESSION whilst Closing Night honors are bestowed upon Daniel Goldhaber with the World Premiere of his audacious reinvention of the seminal Video Nasty shock doc, FACES OF DEATH on stomach-churning 35mm.Two of Beyond Fest's favorite alumni make their welcome in-person returns with a ferocious pair of double-trouble-fists-of-fury. The great Bob Odenkirk joins us for the Centerpiece Screening of Ben Wheatley's latest blast of action fire frenzy, NORMAL, on glorious 35mm. Complementing NORMAL, Odenkirk will also host his thematically-inspired pick, Joseph Sargent's THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE, also on 35mm. Rap legend RZA brings his slick and soulful slice of contemporary exploitation, ONE SPOON OF CHOCOLATE, to the big screen. In addition, the human wuxia-encyclopedia will present a very special 35mm screening of the Shaw Brothers classic, THE KID WITH THE GOLDEN ARM.The very best of contemporary genre filmmaking is on display courtesy of a bevy of frights and delights that include fresh from its SXSW debut, Jorma Taccone brings his blisteringly violent and brilliantly funny, OVER YOUR DEAD BODY, Mark Jenkin's magnificently haunting tale of time and terror, ROSE OF NEVADA, starring George MacKay and Callum Turner and in what is a guaranteed lights-out, barn burner of a screening, Stunt icon Kenji Tanigaki brings his instantly infamous epic-fight-fest, THE FURIOUS to Chicago.High-profile repertory screenings include the much-anticipated World Premiere of the 4K Restoration of SPEED RACER courtesy of Warner Bros., with director Lilly Wachowski in attendance. Other eye-popping, must-see restorations include Terror Vision/Culture Shock's meticulous rejuvenation of the batshit insane, SMALL KILL, the rare and incredible SHEILA AND THE BRAINSTEM in 4K from Severin Films, Factory25's glorious remaster of the batshit brilliant BLOOD BROTHERS from Mike Diana and a special late-night screening of FLESH FOR FRANKENSTEIN in eye-popping 3D in honour of the much-missed Udo Kier.Following her legendary appearance at Beyond Fest last year, cinema icon and superhero Meiko Kaji, makes her triumphant return to the U.S. for her first-ever Chicago appearance to discuss her incredible four-decade career. Kaji will attend three incredibly rare and magically special screenings of FEMALE PRISONER SCORPION: JAILHOUSE 41 on 35mm, LADY SNOWBLOOD 2K Restoration, and the brand new 2K Restoration of SILVER BUTTERFLY 2: SHE-CAT GAMBLER.Two documentaries take pride of place as director Tom Stern brings his deliriously wild BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT, and is joined by noise rock legends Gibby Haynes and Paul Leary. The fevered filmmaking process of master director John Boorman is brilliantly explored in the ultimate double feature comprised of BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL and a very special screening of the rarely seen EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC.Surrounding these big theater screenings is a jaw-dropping 15-feature program of global, genre cinema and cult discoveries that are all FREE courtesy of our lead presenting sponsor MUBI. Crossing borders, defying convention, and exploding sensibilities, this special selection includes the MidWest Premiere of Sidharta Tata's blistering action assault, IKATAN DARAH, produced by Iko Uwais, the World Premiere of Gene Gallerano and William Pisciotta's brilliant American creature feature, THE YETI, Algeria's brilliantly bone-chilling horror, ROQIA from director Yanis Koussim, SXSW's mind melding sci-fi shocker, IMPOSTERS from director Caleb Phillips, Ben Wheatley's unhinged lo-fi sci-fi epic BULK, and Jessica Vogt's heartbreaking independent sci-fi PHASE, Grégory Morin's riotous midnighter FLUSH, Avalon Fast's thrilling coming-of-age witchcraft story CAMP, the sumptuous and enthralling 16mm nightmare CRUEL HANDS from director Al Kalyk, as well as two dedicated short blocks highlighting the best of home-grown talent as well as international newcomers.From April 2 to April 5, the Music Box Theatre becomes a home for cinema that is fearless, transgressive, excessive, confrontational, and most importantly, best experienced together. Beyond Chicago is coming to eat you.MUSIC BOX THEATREScreen 1BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTTMidWest Premiere Director: Tom J. Stern Country: United States Runtime: 106 minutesYear: 2025Guests: Tom J. Stern, Paul Leary, Gibby HaynesOBSESSIONMidWest Premiere Director: Curry Barker Country: United States Runtime: 108 minutesDistributor: Focus Features Year: 2025Guests: N/AROSE OF NEVADAMidWest Premiere Director: Mark Jenkin Country: United Kingdom Runtime: 114 minutesDistributor: 1-2 SpecialYear: 2025THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREESpecial Screening - 35mm Director: Joseph Sargent Country: United States Runtime: 104 minutes Distributor: Park Circus Year: 1974Guests: Bob OdenkirkNORMALMidWest Premiere - 35mm Screening Director: Ben WheatleyCountry: United States / Canada Runtime: 90 minutes Distributor: Magnolia Pictures Year: 2025Guests: Bob OdenkirkSPEED RACERWorld Premiere - 4K RestorationDirector: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski Country: United StatesRuntime: 135 minutes Distributor: Warner Bros. Year: 2008Guests: Lilly WachowskiTHE KID WITH THE GOLDEN ARMSpecial Screening - 35mm Print Director: Chang ChehCountry: Hong Kong Runtime: 86 minutes Distributor: Celestial Pictures Year: 1979Guests: RZALADY SNOWBLOODSpecial Screening - 2K Restoration Director: Toshiya FujitaCountry: Japan Runtime: 97 minutes Distributor: Janus Films Year: 1973Guests: Meiko KajiFEMALE PRISONER SCORPION: JAILHOUSE 41Special Screening - 35mm Print Director: Shun'ya ItôCountry: Japan Runtime: 87 minutes Distributor: AGFA Year: 1972Guests: Meiko KajiTHE FURIOUSMidWest Premiere Director: Kenji TanigakiCountry: Hong Kong, China Runtime: 113 minutes Distributor: Lionsgate Year: 2025ONE SPOON OF CHOCOLATEMidWest Premiere Director: RZA Country: United States Runtime: 112 minutesDistributor: Variance Films Year: 2025Guests: RZAFLESH FOR FRANKENSTEINSpecial Screening - 3D Presentation Director: Paul MorrisseyCountry: Italy / France / United States Runtime: 95 minutesDistributor: AGFA Year: 1973BOORMAN AND THE DEVILMidWest Premiere Director: David Kittredge Country: United States Runtime: 112 minutesYear: 2025Guests: David KittredgeEXORCIST II: THE HERETICSpecial Screening - 35mm Print Director: John Boorman Country: United States Runtime: 117 minutes Distributor: Warner Bros.Year: 1977 Guests: N/AOVER YOUR DEAD BODYMidWest Premiere Director: Jorma Taccone Country: United States Runtime: 105 minsDistributor: Independent Film Company Year: 2026Guests: Jorma TacconeFACES OF DEATHWorld Premiere - 35mm Print Director: Daniel Goldhaber Country: United States Runtime: 98 minutesDistributor: Independent Film Company & Shudder Year: 2026Guests: Daniel Goldhaber, Isa MazzeiScreen 2CAMPMidWest Premiere Director: Avalon Fast Country: Canada Runtime:111 minutes Distributor: Dark Sky Films Guests: N/ASILVER BUTTERFLY 2: SHE-CAT GAMBLERWorld Premiere - 2K Restoration Director: Seijun Suzuki Country: JapanRuntime: 88 minutes Distributor: Kadokawa Year: 1972Guests: Meiko KajiTHE YETIWorld PremiereDirector: William Pisciotta, Gene Gallerano Country: United StatesRuntime: 93 minutes Distributor: Well Go USA Year: 2026Guests: N/AFLUSHMidWest Premiere Director: Grégory Morin Country: France Runtime: 70 minutesDistributor: Dark Sky Films Year: 2025BLOOD BROTHERS + other delights World Premiere - Remaster Director: Mike DianaCountry: USA Runtime: 83 minDistributor: Factory 25Year: 1987 - 1990PHASEMidWest Premiere Director: Jessica Vogt Country: United Kingdom Runtime: 80 minutes Distributor: TBAYear: 2025 Guests: N/ABULKMidWest Premiere Director: Ben Wheatley Country: United Kingdom Runtime: 95 minutesYear: 2025IMPOSTERSMidWest Premiere Director: Caleb Phillips Country: United States Runtime: 102 mins Distributor: TBAYear: 2026Guests: Caleb PhillipsSMALL KILLWorld Premiere of 4K Restoration Director: Gary Burghoff, Rob Fresco Country: United StatesRuntime: 86 minutesDistributor: Terror Vision / Culture Shock Year: 1992Guests: Brad HendersonSHEILA AND THE BRAINSTEMWorld Premiere - 4K Restoration Director: Matt McDowell, Russell Bates Country: USARuntime: 79 minutes Distributor: Severin Films Year: 1989Guests: N/AROQIAMidWest Premiere Director: Yanis Koussim Country: Algeria Runtime: 94 minutesDistributor: Watermelon Pictures Year: 2025Guests: N/AIKATAN DARAH (BLOOD BOND)MidWest Premiere Director: Sidharta Tata Country: Indonesia Runtime: 110 minutes Distributor: TBAYear: 2024 Guests: N/ACRUEL HANDSMidWest Premiere Director: Al Kalyk Country: Australia Runtime: 76 minutesDistributor: Dark Sky Films Guests: N/AFor more information, visit beyondfest.com and musicboxtheatre.com. Tickets are on sale to members on March 5th and general public on March 6th. Free tickets for Screen 2 will be available to Music Box members on Wednesday 1st April and general public on Thursday 2nd April.Beyond Fest is presented by MUBI and sponsored by Chicago-area distributor Dark Sky Films.Beyond FestBeyond Fest is the highest-attended genre film festival in the U.S. and exists to serve filmmakers and film fans. Its favorite film is JAWS.Music BoxMusic Box Theatre was built at the dawn of sound cinema, and its favorite film is 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY (in 70mm).
