OBSESSION: Teaser Poster Today. Trailer Tomorrow.

Obsession is as much a horror-comedy as it is a stress-induced anxiety attack. This Twilight-Zone inversion of Romeo & Juliet might have inadvertently pioneered a new genre form: the Unromantic Comedy. It's a cringeworthy and terrifying look at asymmetrical relationships, how that desperate kind of puppy love manifests itself in awkward abasement, and self-destruction. It's also about how unrestrained neediness generates disgust in the other party, and triggers a flight reflex that the modern social contract denies any kind of grace or relief.

That is an excerpt from our own Kurt's review when he saw Curry Barker's horror flick Obsession premiere at TIFF in September. The link to his full review can be found below, if you wish to know more.

Promptly swooped up by Focus Features and Universal Pictures Canada after its premiere, they will release Obsession in theatres nationwide on May 15th.

After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

As is the trend in marketing, today we have a teaser poster to share with you, which comes with the promise that the official trailer will come out tomorrow. We will keep our eyes peeled for that and will share it with you as quickly as it arrives in our inboxes.