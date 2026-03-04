Canadian Screen Awards 2026: Mike Myers And MILE END KICKS Among Special Award Honorees

With the heightened sense of patriotism that has arisen here in Canada since the early days of 2025, being a site with Canadian roots, we have been trying to do more to bring attention to Canadian cinema.

With that, coverage of this year's Canadian Screen Awards begins with this announcement of the 2026 Special Awards recipients, which includes a Toronto native with an internationally famous name, other locals making waves in Canadian film and sports, and a little indie gem from Montreal.

Mike Meyers, international movie star and face of the Elbows Up movement early last year, will receive the Academy Icon Award, while Canadian indie film Mile End Kicks will receive the Sustainable Production Award. With the utmost certainty, we can say that Chandler Levack’s snapshot of Montreal from fifteen years ago will get a slew of nominations for this year's CSAs.

The nominees for this year's CSAs will be announced on March 25th. Introductions to Meyers, Mile End Kicks, and the other two recepiants CFC's maxine bailey and Sportsnet's Hazel Mae, can be found in the full announcement below.