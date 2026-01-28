BOWELS OF HELL: Blue Finch Films Boards Sales On Rotterdam Selected Horror-Comedy

Ah, toilet humor. It exists both as a description of a type of humor, and currently it has served as a setting and location for a growing crop of movies within the horror genre ( Scared Shitless Holy Shit! , and Flush ).

With Canadian, German, and French filmmakers having made their mark on the specific sub-sub-genre, a couple of Brazilian filmmakers have come along and said, "Segure nossas cervejas." This brings us to the Brazilian horror-comedy Bowels of Hell, written and directed by Gustavo Vinagre and Gurcius Gewdner.

Blending gore, dark humor, and transgressive horror, BOWELS OF HELL draws from underground genre traditions while delivering sharp social commentary. Beneath its outrageous premise, BOWELS OF HELL positions killer toilets as a grotesque metaphor for domestic betrayal, transforming the most intimate room in the house into a site of dread.

Bowels of Hell will have its world premiere in Rotterdam and will then be offered to prospective buyers at the Berlinale/EFM by their newly appointed sales agent, Blue Finch Films. You can check out the first teaser for the upcoming horror-comedy below the announcement.