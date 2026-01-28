BOWELS OF HELL: Blue Finch Films Boards Sales On Rotterdam Selected Horror-Comedy
Ah, toilet humor. It exists both as a description of a type of humor, and currently it has served as a setting and location for a growing crop of movies within the horror genre (Scared Shitless, Holy Shit!, and Flush).
With Canadian, German, and French filmmakers having made their mark on the specific sub-sub-genre, a couple of Brazilian filmmakers have come along and said, "Segure nossas cervejas." This brings us to the Brazilian horror-comedy Bowels of Hell, written and directed by Gustavo Vinagre and Gurcius Gewdner.
Blending gore, dark humor, and transgressive horror, BOWELS OF HELL draws from underground genre traditions while delivering sharp social commentary. Beneath its outrageous premise, BOWELS OF HELL positions killer toilets as a grotesque metaphor for domestic betrayal, transforming the most intimate room in the house into a site of dread.
Bowels of Hell will have its world premiere in Rotterdam and will then be offered to prospective buyers at the Berlinale/EFM by their newly appointed sales agent, Blue Finch Films. You can check out the first teaser for the upcoming horror-comedy below the announcement.
UK based sales and distribution outfit Blue Finch Films has boarded worldwide sales excluding Brazil to eccentric horror BOWELS OF HELL ahead of its world premiere. The bold genre film from Gustavo Vinagre and Gurcius Gewdner will be premiering as part of the Harbour section at the Rotterdam Film Festival later this month. Blue Finch Films will begin sales at the EFM 2026.Bowels Of Hell follows Malu, who is cracking due to the weight of past trauma and a rebellious child. When a strange curse turns toilets into deadly monsters, she is hurled into a surreal nightmare where motherhood, grief, and existential terror can't simply be flushed away.Written and directed by Gustavo Vinagre (Berlinale Teddy Award Winner Three Tidy Tigers Tied A Tie Tighter), and Gurcius Gewdner (Pazucus: Island of Vomit and Despair), the film was produced by Rodrigo Teixeira, Berta Marchiori, and Tereza Alvarez on behalf of acclaimed Brazilian production house RT Features known for features such as Oscar award winners Call Me By Your Name and I’m Still Here, and The Witch.The film features outstanding performances from an ensemble cast including Martha Nowill (Netflix’s Pedaço de Mim) in the lead role, Otávio Müller (Alemão: Both Sides of the Operation), Chandelly Braz (Netflix’s Maria e o Cangaço), Marco Pigossi (SXSW selected High Tide), Regina Braga (Deus Nos Acuda), Olivia Torres (Oscar winning I’m Still Here), alongside features from Brazilian screen icon Maria Gladys (Rat Fever) and lauded artist and filmmaker Bruce LaBruce.“We made Bowels of Hell out of a deep affection for horror and with the playful sensibility of childhood - a space where fear becomes tender, and imagination turns darkness into something strangely loving.” - Gustavo Vinagre, Gurcius Gewdner - Writers/Directors“Bowels of Hell is both a provocative and bold piece of filmmaking from Gustavo and Gurcius. Combining jaw dropping genre moments and profound themes, it will stick with viewers for a multitude of reasons.” - Mike Chapman - Blue Finch FilmsBlue Finch’s current international slate also includes the acclaimed horror Dolly which premiered at Fantastic Fest, sci-fi horror Affection starring Jessica Rothe, and the upcoming BBC Film title Mission starring George MacKay.
