ROSE OF NEVADA Official Trailer: Mark Jenkin's Mystery Drama is Coming to Theaters This June

Here is an interesting one for everyone, this morning. Take a look at the trailer for Mark Jenkin's mystery drama, Rose of Nevada.

George MacKay (1917, Femme) and Callum Turner (Masters of the Air, Green Room) star in Jenkin's third film, a mainteance of form for the filmmaker who continues to use a handcranked 16mm Bolex camera to capture the desired images before doing everything else in post.

This mystery, fantasy, drama is coming to theaters this June, on the 19th, and there is no time like the present to drum up interest in it.

Three decades ago, the Rose of Nevada vanished at sea, along with its crew. Now, it has returned. In a remote fishing village, its reappearance is embraced as an auspicious sign, with the local citizens convinced the luck of their economically devastated community may turn, if only the ship sails again. Joining the crew is Nick (George MacKay), desperate to provide for his young family, and Liam (Callum Turner), a mysterious drifter eager to escape his past. After a successful voyage, they return to harbor, only to find that nothing is as they remember it. Shooting on a 16mm Bolex camera and constructing all the sound in post, Mark Jenkin writes, directs, edits and scores a haunting and hallucinatory time-travel mystery that further solidifies him as one of the most distinct, singular artists working in film today. Jenkin conducts a cinematic séance, conjuring a portal into another world that forces us to confront the past and our relationship to it.

Our own Shelagh has found themselves to be our resident authority on Jenkin's works, having reviewed all three of their films since the filmmaker's debut, Bait. They caught Rose of Nevada when it screened at TIFF back in September.