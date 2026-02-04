FACES OF DEATH: The Safe Teaser Released After YouTube Yanks The Original

Faces of Death movie In a world where all press is good press we are following up on the release of the teaser trailer for the newmovie on Tuesday . It got yanked by YouTube, who issued a takedown notice for its "violent or graphic content.”

Allow me to play the cynic on this one.

Ahem.

Cough.

"Quelle Suprise!"

Hats off to the marketing team for trying to generate controversy and outrage, hopefully enough to garner more interest in this modern iteration of the cult series of films and get those bums in seats.

And today, Independent Film Company and Shudder announced that they have acquired North American rights to this new film and will handle the theatrical release on April 10th. This is my 'surprised face' (I know you can't see it. Trust me, it's there.). These things don't happen overnight. Principal photography was done back in 2023. April, 2023. It'll be three years to the day when the theatrical release comes... no one sees a teaser on Tuesday, picks up the rights, and arranges a theatrical release in two months time, in (counts) less than a day!

I don't know. Am I 'Old man, yelling at clouds'-ing this thing? I'm going to go take a nap. You do you.