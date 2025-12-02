OBSESSION Teaser Trailer: Is Her Love Real?

Focus Features has partnered with Blumhouse on Curry Barker’s debut feature horror, Obsession, bringing the film to Theatres on May 15, 2026. The first teaser trailer has been released today. Check it out below.

After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

This Twilight-Zone inversion of Romeo & Juliet might have inadvertently pioneered a new genre form: the Unromantic Comedy. It's a cringeworthy and terrifying look at asymmetrical relationships, how that desperate kind of puppy love manifests itself in awkward abasement, and self-destruction. It's also about how unrestrained neediness generates disgust in the other party, and triggers a flight reflex that the modern social contract denies any kind of grace or relief.

There is a reason why people ghost one another on dating apps. The movie is a masterclass in casually weaponised manipulation in ways that young people are only just discovering is both possible and believe is necessary to get what they want. Be careful what you wish for.