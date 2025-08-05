Fantasia 2025: FLUSH, BURNING And THE UNDERTONE Score Audience Awards

I have been back a day since leaving the final leg of Fantasia, and I quickly started hating everything, everyone, and everywhere that isn't the festival. Feels good to be back to normal.

All throughout the festival, attendees were reminded that they could vote on their favorite features and shorts throughout the event. And this is quite the surprise, French comedy thriller Flush took home gold for Best International Feature. It's good, like really good. The biggest surprise for me during my time at the fest. Hey, you never know what sticks with an audience.

The Best Asian Feature deservedly went to the horror thriller, Burning, with the crowd-pleasing superhero action movie Hi-Five following up with Silver. And Best Canadian Feature went to The Undertone with Foreigner in the silver position.

I've got a couple more reviews coming but for now, links to any of our reviews from the festival will be found below.