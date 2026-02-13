Berlin / EFM Coverage Festival Reviews All Interviews Fantasy Movies International Features

Friday One Sheet: ROSE OF NEVADA

Featuring neither flowers nor the desert state of America, Rose of Nevada is a deeply authentic, and thoroughly strange time-travel fishing movie that is mainly drama, but, as the red typesetting suggests, with elements of dread and horror. The credits in this design are nearly illegible, but given the opaque and unsettling nature of the film, this is perfectly appropriate.

It's designed by musician, sound designer, and frequent collaborator of director Mark Jenkin, Dion Star, from a an on set photograph by Steve Tanner, and done in the classic British Quad style. On a cream-ochre background, Callum Turner and George MacKay sit on the edge of a boat in their work gear, and stare perplexed out of frame. As it was shot on 16mm film, the high grain in the image communicates the very tangible, emotional, almost nostalgic apprehensive experience of watching the movie. 

The nearly blank canvas minimalism is most definitely appreciated in this design.



