Boston Underground 2026: Full Lineup Announced, Kenji Tanigaki's THE FURIOUS to Close Fest
The rest of the lineup for the Boston Underground Film Festival was announced this week.
Making a complete set of action heavy bookends the festival has announced that Kenji Tanigaki's The Furious will close this year's festival, opposite Ben Wheatley's previously announced opener, Normal.
Becca Kozak's Sugar Rot and Brooke Cellars' Cramps! A Period Piece will make their regional premieres at the festival. The Hedonist, Camp, The Serpent's Skin and Canadian oddity Buffet Infinity are also part of this year's festival.
David Kittredge’s documentary BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL will have a double bill evening with it's subject matter, Exorcist II: The Heretic. And in addition to attending the screening of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, guest Bill Moseley will stick around for a screening of The Devil's Rejects.
Links to sites selling tickets for this year's screenings are in the official announcement below. Tickets go on sale this Thursday.
THE BOSTON UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL (BUFF) REVEALS FULL 2026 LINE-UP, INCLUDING CLOSING NIGHT FILM - THE FURIOUS!The 2026 festival will take place Wednesday, March 18 through Sunday, March 22. Individual tickets go on sale Thursday, March 5 at 2pm at brattlefilm.org.The Boston Underground Film Festival has revealed their full 2026 program. BUFF’s closing night will feature master stunt coordinator and director Kenji Tanigaki’s, THE FURIOUS, a jaw-dropping action thriller film starring a who’s who of modern martial arts superstars such as Joe Taslim (THE RAID), Yayan Ruhian (THE RAID), Miao Xie (THE ENFORCER), Brian Le (EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE), Joey Iwanaga (ALICE IN BORDERLAND), Enyou Yang (LIGHTING UP THE STARS) and JeeJa Yanin (CHOCOLATE)! When his daughter Rainy (Yang) is abducted, humble tradesman Wang Wei (Xie) is thrust into a deadly underworld of corruption and violence. His only ally is Navin (Taslim), a relentless journalist haunted by his own past. Together, they fight their way through an international criminal network in a desperate bid to save Rainy and uncover the truth.BUFF is proud to program the first feature films SUGAR ROT and CRAMPS! A PERIOD PIECE from directors Becca Kozak and Brooke Cellars, making their East Coast and New England premieres respectively.THE HEDONIST from director Nick Funess, CAMP from director Avalon Fast, THE SERPENT’S SKIN from director Alice Maio Mackay, and BUFFET INFINITY from director Simon Glassman all make their New England premieres at the festival as well. David Kittredge’s documentary BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL, on director John Boorman’s much maligned sequel to THE EXORCIST plays with supporting screenings of EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC taking place at the Coolidge After Midnite.Along with these astonishing features, BUFF will feature six shocking shorts blocks; Animation Disorientation, Die Laughing (Comedy), The Dunwich Horrors (Locals), New England Esotercia (Locals), I Hate it Here (Midnights), and Death, Love, and Road Trips (Atypical).“We’re thrilled to announce our full slate for BUFF 2026! Our incredibly hard-working, and entirely volunteer, team of programmers has pulled together pure cinematic madness. I can’t wait for our audience to lose their minds experiencing these incredible films together in the dark”. - Mark Anastasio, BUFF Artistic Director.Previously announced are: Opening night film NORMAL, with star Bob Odenkirk appearing in person. The upcoming horror sensation OBSESSION as a centerpiece selection. Director Natalie Erika James’ haunting SACCHARINE, and a repertory 40th‑anniversary screening of THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE 2 (1986), featuring an in‑person appearance by its star, horror icon Bill Moseley, who will also stick around for a late-night screening his film THE DEVIL’S REJECTS.This year marks a significant transition for BUFF with the departure of Artistic Director Kevin Monahan and Director of Programing Nicole McControversy, who for nearly two decades championed the festival’s offbeat spirit and helped elevate it into one of the top 50 genre film festivals in the world. Former BUFF technical directors Adam Van Voorhis and Phil Healy have stepped into the role of co‑festival directors and they have brought on Coolidge Corner Theatre artistic director Mark Anatasio as BUFF’s new artistic director. Together with the support of a dedicated team of volunteers, they will continue BUFF’s legacy as a filmmaker‑focused festival, sharing a wide range of films with an audience of passionate cinephiles and championing diverse voices from around the globe.“It is our great honor and uttermost joy to ensure that the underground spirit of BUFF will continue to give the darkest visions of filmmakers, from all aspects of life and absurdity, a place for their voices to be heard and celebrated by the Boston Underground faithful.” - Phil Healy & Adam Van Voorhis, BUFF Co-Festival DirectorsFrom horror, fantasy, sci-fi and idiosyncratic indies of all stripes, BUFF brings fans, filmmakers and our vibrant New England community together for a blissful five-day cinematic celebration.Tickets for individual screenings will go on sale Thursday, March 5 at 2pm at Brattlefilm.org and Coolidge.org. Additional festival info can be found at bostonunderground.org
