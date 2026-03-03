Boston Underground 2026: Full Lineup Announced, Kenji Tanigaki's THE FURIOUS to Close Fest

The rest of the lineup for the Boston Underground Film Festival was announced this week.

Making a complete set of action heavy bookends the festival has announced that Kenji Tanigaki's The Furious will close this year's festival, opposite Ben Wheatley's previously announced opener, Normal.

Becca Kozak's Sugar Rot and Brooke Cellars' Cramps! A Period Piece will make their regional premieres at the festival. The Hedonist, Camp, The Serpent's Skin and Canadian oddity Buffet Infinity are also part of this year's festival.

David Kittredge’s documentary BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL will have a double bill evening with it's subject matter, Exorcist II: The Heretic. And in addition to attending the screening of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, guest Bill Moseley will stick around for a screening of The Devil's Rejects.

Links to sites selling tickets for this year's screenings are in the official announcement below. Tickets go on sale this Thursday.