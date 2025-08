Fantasia 2025 Review: FLUSH, The Horrors And Hilarity When Trapped in a Toilet

Luc has gone to the club where his ex, Valentine, works to convince her to go with him to see their daughter, who is now living in foster care with his parents. A struggling addict, though, he buys a line of coke from the in-house dealer, Dindon, who works for the club owner and Valentine’s boss, Sam.

Downstairs, in one of the bathrooms, Luc takes the hit, then clumsily gets his foot stuck in the squat toilet. When he finally gets his foot out, he finds that he has stumbled upon Sam’s stash. Upset that his stash has gone missing, Sam attacks Luc and forces his head into the hole in the ground, leaving him there to wait until the club closes and he can deal with the situation then.

Luc only has a small amount of time to free himself from the jagged clutches of the porcelain pillory before Sam comes back down.

Grégory Morin’s thrilling comedy of errors, Flush, written by David Neiss, is a fast-paced and tightly constructed combination of gross-out gags and horrific consequences. The pair understands that this addition to the trapped horror genre requires more external interactions to stay... fresh.

With Luc in the tight spot that he is in, virtually and literally, things around him had to move within his limited range for the action to happen. That includes the risk of drowning, attacks from critters that roam the sewage landscape, and the random genitalia. They are just some of the crazy series of circumstances that go from the hilarious to the grotesque and tragic as Luc's world is besieged from every conceivable direction.

Morin and Neiss created an outlandish race against time that will have you gasping for air, both from the gross out gags, the viable threat that is Sam, and the incredibly funny humor, the toilet kind, and everything else in between. Yet, with Luc’s desire to see his daughter again, always lingering in the back of his mind, it has this emotional weight that comes with it as well.

Flush has been the biggest surprise this week.