FACES OF DEATH: Official Red Band Trailer & Teaser Key Art Released

﻿The official trailer and teaser key art for Faces of Death were released today. A link to the red band trailer is below. They said we could have the green band trailer if we wanted, but why?

The new Faces of Death stars Barbie Ferreira, Dacre Montgomery, Josie Totah, Aaron Holliday, with Jermaine Fowler, and Charli XCX. It was directed by Daniel Goldhaber, written by Isa Mazzei & Goldhaber.

In FACES OF DEATH, the exploration of the original film’s infamous “is it real or not?” conceit continues as a woman (Ferreira) working as a content moderator for a major video platform discovers what appears to be re-enactments of murders from the original film. In an online world where nothing can be trusted, she must determine whether the violence is fiction, or unfolding in real time.

You can see Faces of Death only in theaters on April 10th.