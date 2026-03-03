Fantaspoa 2026: Brazilian Genre Fest Announces Festival Lineup

The fine folks at Fantaspoa, Brazil's amazing genre film festival, have revealed the lineup for this year's festival.

Taking place from April 8th through April 26th in Porto Alegre, the lineup boasts an extraordinary number of world premieres, with many more making their Brazilian premieres. Festival hits like Deathstalker, The Forbidden City, Nesting, and Violence will be at the fest.

Can Evernol's The Turkish Coffee Table, the remake of Caye Casas' Spanish shocker, will be there, as will Jason Lei Howden's sequel Deathgasm 2. Queer horror The Serpent's Skin is quickly showing up on a lot of festival programs this early part of the year. And we see the new film, The Kirlian Frequency, from local filmmaker Christian Ponce (History of the Occult), will have its local premiere at the festival.

In all, 85 films will play at the festival over two and a half weeks. Check out the full lineup below.