OBSESSION Teaser Trailer Two: Do You Still Think She is Pretty?

After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

As promised yesterday by the arrival of a teaser poster, the second teaser trailer has arrived for Curry Barker's horror flick, Obsession. Anything else we say here only delays you from checking it out, down below.

Focus Features and Universal Pictures Canada will release Obsession in theatres nationwide on May 15th.