NORMAL Official Trailer: Lots More Action on Display For Bean Wheatley's Latest Banger

Ignore what Bob Odenkirk's character, Sheriff Ulysses, says at the end of the official trailer for Ben Wheatley's neo-Western, Normal. Despite saying, "Nothing to see hear", there is plenty of action to see your eyes on in this one.

Check it out, down below.

The latest collaboration between Bob Odenkirk, JOHN WICK creator Derek Kolstad and NOBODY producer Marc Provissiero, director Ben Wheatley’s (FREE FIRE, HIGH RISE) kinetic neo-Western stars Odenkirk as an unassuming substitute sheriff with a troubled past who, after moving to a small, sleepy town, responds to a bank robbery and unknowingly uncovers something far more explosive. For Sheriff Ulysses (Odenkirk), his provisional posting to the quaint Midwestern American town of Normal was meant to be a welcome respite from both his marital woes and recent moral injuries in the line of duty. But when a botched bank robbery interrupts the municipality’s tranquil pace, a dark secret is inadvertently exposed, and Ulysses soon discovers that the town is anything but its namesake.

In theaters nationwide on April 17th, 2026.