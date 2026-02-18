Boston Underground 2026: Ben Wheatley's NORMAL to Open Fest With Bob Odenkirk in Attendance

The folks at The Boston Underground Film Festival have announced that Ben Wheatley's latest shoot-em-up Normal, starring Bob Odenkirk, will open this year's festival next month. On top of that, Odenkirk will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A. Very cool.

We will keep you abreast of more news and announcements as they arrive.

THE BOSTON UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL (BUFF) ANNOUNCES

2026 FESTIVAL DATES AND WELCOMES BOB ODENKIRK FOR THE OPENING NIGHT SCREENING OF NORMAL!

The 2026 festival will take place Wednesday, March 18 through Sunday, March 22.

The Boston Underground Film Festival returns for its 26th edition, once again bringing the finest in vanguard filmmaking from around the world to New England cinephiles. Taking place at the Brattle Theatre in Harvard Square and expanding to include the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, BUFF will present a program of more than 20 screenings of bold new feature films and standout shorts, including two dedicated blocks highlighting local filmmakers.

Opening night will feature director Ben Wheatley’s (KILL LIST, FIELD IN ENGLAND) newest genre standout, NORMAL, an action‑packed and often darkly funny love letter to shoot‑’em‑up cinema starring Bob Odenkirk (BETTER CALL SAUL, NOBODY) who will join the audience for a live post-screening Q&A! Also screening is TIFF Midnight Madness sensation OBSESSION as a centerpiece selection. RELIC director Natalie Erika James’ Sundance thriller SACCHARINE will serve as one of the festival’s two closing‑night selections.

The repertory centerpiece is a 40th‑anniversary screening of THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE 2 (1986), presented by Rucking Fotten and featuring an in‑person appearance by its star, horror icon Bill Moseley, for a post‑screening Q&A and meet‑and‑greet.

This year marks a significant transition for BUFF with the departure of Artistic Director Kevin Monahan and Director of Programing Nicole McControversy, who for nearly two decades championed the festival’s offbeat spirit and helped elevate it into one of the top 50 genre film festivals in the world. Former BUFF technical directors Adam Van Voorhis and Phil Healy have stepped into the role of co‑festival directors and they have brought on Coolidge Corner Theatre artistic director Mark Anatasio as BUFF’s new artistic director. Together with the support of a dedicated team of volunteers, they will continue BUFF’s legacy as a filmmaker‑focused festival, sharing a wide range of films with an audience of passionate cinephiles and championing diverse voices from around the globe.

“BUFF is such a wonderful place for genre film fans to gather and share a love for weird cinema together as an audience. In an age where we're constantly getting further disconnected from each other, festivals like ours, and the venues we're screening in, are so important for keeping our community alive. I’m very excited to be a part of its next chapter!” Mark Anastasio, BUFF Artistic Director.

“It is our great honor and uttermost joy to ensure that the underground spirit of BUFF will continue to give the darkest visions of filmmakers, from all aspects of life and absurdity, a place for their voices to be heard and celebrated by the Boston Underground faithful.” Phil Healy & Adam Van Voorhis, BUFF Co-Festival Directors

From horror, fantasy, sci-fi and idiosyncratic indies of all stripes, BUFF brings fans, filmmakers and our vibrant New England community together for a blissful five-day cinematic celebration.