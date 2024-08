THE FURIOUS: Our First Look as Production Wraps on Kenji Tanigaki's Upcoming Action Flick!

Oh my gods, I need The Furious injected into my eyeballs, right, freaking now! Already one of my most anticipated films of 2025 the Pan-Asian action film, directed by Kenji Tanigaki and produced by the legendary Bill Kong, recently wrapped up production in Thailand. Two first look photos went out today in the trades this morning and we can share them with you now.

(The Furious) follows a simple tradesman (portrayed by mainland Chinese star Xie Miao) who fights his way through a complex web of criminals and evil agents in a frantic attempt to win back his kidnapped daughter by any means necessary.

There were two seperate articles in Variety today, one a set visit , the other the official announcement . I love this bit from the set visit article where our lord and master, Todd, is quoted while on set in his official capacity as a producer on this flick.

The helmer says rehearsals have “helped build trust” which “makes things safer” for elaborate stunts. “We do things that look dangerous on screen, but in reality are not,” he says. That does not appear to reassure co-producer Todd Brown, who is visiting the set for the first time and is dismayed by the solidity of some of the police station’s facilities. “It doesn’t look as if much is designed to break away,” Brown says. You just know that Todd was hoping for stuff to break while he was there. Mass carnage or no carnage at all! This quote from director Tanigaki, who recently wowed international audiences with amazing action choreography for Twillight of the Warriors: Walled In, promises something more grounded this time around, which should ease Todd's mind. “The action is very different from ‘Walled In’,” Tanigaki told Variety. “We are very focused on realism, and I’m satisfied that we are pushing the boundaries of martial arts movies.” Sales start week after next here in Toronto while TIFF is going on. From the trades it looks like we can expect The Furious in the second quarter of 2025.