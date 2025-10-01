PSYCHO KILLER: Trailer and Poster For New Horror Film From Producers of WEAPONS And BARBARIAN

Link your project to the films Barbarian and Weapons, and it is pretty much a big draw for the average horror crowd. Mention that your movie was written by Andrew Kevin Walker, the writer of hard-horror flicks in the mid-to-late 90s such as the landmark film Se7en and its eager-to-disturb distant cousin, 8MM? This old fart's interest has been piqued.

Longtime producer Gavin Polone (8MM, Stir of Echoes, Zombieland, Panic Room ... and Gilmore Girls) will try their hand at directing now with Psycho Killer, their feature film debut. The trailer and poster have arrived today.

Find the trailer down below, with a small selection of stills.