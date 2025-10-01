PSYCHO KILLER: Trailer and Poster For New Horror Film From Producers of WEAPONS And BARBARIAN
Link your project to the films Barbarian and Weapons, and it is pretty much a big draw for the average horror crowd. Mention that your movie was written by Andrew Kevin Walker, the writer of hard-horror flicks in the mid-to-late 90s such as the landmark film Se7en and its eager-to-disturb distant cousin, 8MM? This old fart's interest has been piqued.
Longtime producer Gavin Polone (8MM, Stir of Echoes, Zombieland, Panic Room ... and Gilmore Girls) will try their hand at directing now with Psycho Killer, their feature film debut. The trailer and poster have arrived today.
Find the trailer down below, with a small selection of stills.
20TH CENTURY STUDIOS’ “PSYCHO KILLER” TOOPEN IN THEATRES FEBRUARY 20, 2026From 20th Century Studios and the producers of “Barbarian” and “Weapons” comes “Psycho Killer,” a terrifying cross-country road trip starring Georgina Campbell and James Preston Rogers, directed by Gavin Polone, which opens in theatres February 20, 2026.Following the brutal murder of her husband, a Kansas highway patrol officer (Georgina Campbell) sets out on a journey to track down the perpetrator. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the man responsible (James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined.The film, which also stars Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell, is written by Andrew Kevin Walker and produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg serving as executive producers.
