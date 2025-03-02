Rotterdam 2025: What The Audiences Liked Best
Judging was done electronically: whenever a screening ended, the ticket buyers would receive an email with an invite to vote, with the following choices:
5: -very good
4: -good
3: -fair
2: -bad
1: -very bad
This system is of course flawed, as any rating of art is prone to be. While some things can be judged objectively (like technical merits), films consist of so much more, that subjective factors like tastes or preferences end up influencing the score just as much.
Therefore, though I love lists like these, you shouldn't put too much weight on the actual positions on the chart. The scores are often so close that the difference may have been one single vote. Maybe you could have made the difference, with a rating based on love or hate!
One thing I can say with a degree of certainty: any movie which ends with a higher mean average than 4.000 out of five is either a general crowdpleaser, or has marketed itself so well that it attracted precisely its perfect audience. So let's go to the list...
After last year's festival had a decidedly low-budget look and feel, this year restored much of its original lustre. Press and Industry were back in their familiar locations in De Doelen, but more importantly: the programme felt a lot bigger. There were almost 500 titles to be seen, short and long. And as for quality: when Brady Corbet's The Brutalist ends up in the 50th place for the audience award (with a mean average of 4,131 out of 5), you can imagine there wasn't much to complain about...
I'm not going to list ALL of the 49 films that beat The Brutalist (you can go to the festival's own website for that...), but let's see what the top 20 looks like! Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or on the thumbnails to skip straight to a page!