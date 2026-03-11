FUZE U.S. Trailer: Action Thriller Stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson And Theo James

Hey, there is an undetonated bomb in the city. Let's go steal stuff!

Roadside Attractions and Saban Films will release David Mackenzie's action thriller Fuze in U.S. theaters on April 24th. The U.S. trailer has been sent out to whet your appetite for big, loud things.

Set in contemporary London, Fuze unfolds after an unexploded World War II bomb is unearthed at a busy construction site, forcing a massive citywide evacuation. Amid the escalating tension and chaos, a daring criminal operation is set in motion—one that uses the evacuation as cover for a meticulously planned heist. As authorities race against time to contain the crisis, alliances blur and moral boundaries are crossed, the film deftly propels audiences through a series of calculated twists delivering a wildly entertaining ride.

Fuze stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Saffron Hocking, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Elham Ehsas, and Sam Worthington.