RISE OF THE CONQUEROR Trailer Debut: Well Go USA Releasing Historical Action-Adventure on Digital Next Month

We are pleased to debut the trailer for Jacob Schwarz's historical action-adventure movie, Rise of the Conqueror, for our friends at Well Go USA. The flick comes out on digital next month, on April 14, followed by a physical release, on Blu-ray and DVD, on June 30.

Check out the trailer for a taste of the big-scale action that awaits you. A small batch of stills can be found below the announcement and synopsis as well.