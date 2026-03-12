RISE OF THE CONQUEROR Trailer Debut: Well Go USA Releasing Historical Action-Adventure on Digital Next Month
We are pleased to debut the trailer for Jacob Schwarz's historical action-adventure movie, Rise of the Conqueror, for our friends at Well Go USA. The flick comes out on digital next month, on April 14, followed by a physical release, on Blu-ray and DVD, on June 30.
Check out the trailer for a taste of the big-scale action that awaits you. A small batch of stills can be found below the announcement and synopsis as well.
A fearless warrior rises from the harsh deserts to command an unstoppable army and change history forever in RISE OF THE CONQUEROR, debuting on Digital April 14 from Well Go USA Entertainment. As the Mongol Empire crumbles, a battle-scarred Timur Barlas must confront a haunting destiny and renounce his loyalties to protect the fate of the Silk Road. Directed by Jacob Schwarz, the film stars Christian Mortensen (Next: Arise, Beloved) as Timur, Mahesh Jadu (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), and Yulduz Rajabova (Scorpion). RISE OF THE CONQUEROR will land on Blu-ray™ and DVD exclusively through Amazon® on June 30.After the Mongol Empire plunged Central Asia into chaos in the 14th century, the region needed a strong leader to restore peace. RISE OF THE CONQUEROR tells the story of Timur Barlas, a battle-scarred ruler who brought order to a fractured land. Filmed on the breathtaking steppes of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the film is an action-packed historical drama with a global cast and epic scale.
