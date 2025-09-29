Pretty Packaging: THE KEEP Cross Replica Limited Edition Is A Keeper

Here it is: a big box. And I mean BIG. The cross on the front is a replica of one of the many crosses in the film, used to keep the demon Molasar contained. It's made of 600 grams of metal, and when you remove it you see the face of Molasar staring back at you as a 3D-lenticular image. It's heavy enough to bash someone's skull in and one of the craziest physical extras I've ever seen on a Blu-ray release. The back is adorned with crosses too. The box opens with a drawer on the side. In this edition, you get the disc-holder, two books, a press map full of pictures, Mann's script and a massive poster. All contents spread out. You get the film on 4K-UHD, on Blu-ray, the documentary A World War II Fairy Tale: The Making Of Michael Mann’s The Keep on Blu-ray, Tangerine Dream's soundtrack on CD, the graphic novel (bundling the comic book series), a making-of book, a reproduction of the 1983 press kit, reproductions of the lobby cards, the first draft of Mann's script... Fantastic stuff! The disc-holder has a 3D-lenticular cover. Supercool, as the poster image really lends itself to be seen in 3D.. The graphic novel, 120 pages. The making-of book is an 80-page hardcover with essays and behind-the-scenes pictures. The press-kit reproduction is... well, the stapled pack of stencils we used to get back in the eighties! Mann's script.

Spot the 666 differences with Paramount's edited version... The (back)end. What a magnificent set. And you know what Imprint is planning to release next, stacked and pimped as this one? Tobe Hooper's Lifeforce, and Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill 1 + 2. Yup, I can't wait...

Physical media may be considered a niche market nowadays, but if you're part of that niche, life is rich (or at least you'll need to be...). There is no shortage of great editions available in different formats. Most of my Pretty Packaging 'finds' are from Europe and Asia, with Korea, France and Germany having built a reputation for crazy edition 'pimping'. Recently I added Australia to the list, as distributors like Umbrella and Imprint are releasing some crazy fantastic editions lately.Case in point: Imprint's Cross Replica Limited Edition 4K-UHD/Blu-ray Combo release of Michael Mann's World War 2 fantasy horror. The film itself is a star-studded oddity, the butchered remains of a 3-hour epic which Mann finished as writer-director. But he disowned it when Paramount cut it back to 96 minutes.still has its moments; especially the scene in which the demon Molasar gains a physical form, scored by Tangerine Dream, is fantastic. But at its current length it is almost as weird as, say, Giulio Paradisi'sSo color me surprised when someone decided to give this film the ultra-royal treatment. Had they uncovered Mann's original three-hour cut or something? Alas, no. But what you do get is the theatrical version, loads of extras, and a fantastic documentary about what the hell happened on-and-off-set.I'll go as far as to say that this is the release to beat this year, so far, and I would be very surprised if I don't mention it in my end-of-year overview. Therefore, here is a gallery of pictures of the thing. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the centre of each to see a bigger version.