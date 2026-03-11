IMPOSTERS Teaser: Caleb Phillips' Sci-fi Thriller Premieres at SXSW This Weekend

Caleb Phillips' sophomore feature film, Imposters, will have its world premiere at SXSW in the Midnighter program this weekend. The first teaser has arrived today. It is worth checking out, down below.

After a couple’s baby boy is taken, the desperate mother learns of a way to bring him back. However, her husband begins to suspect that what she returned with isn't their son.

Imposters premieres on Sunday, March 15th, and will be followed by two more screenings on the 16th and 17th.

Phillips directs from a screenplay they wrote. Their second film stars Jessica Rothe, Charlie Barnett, Yul Vazquez, Bates Wilder, Luisina Quarleri, Thomas Parobek, Ian Lyons, Taylor Karin, Lee Bennett, and Declan Bennett.