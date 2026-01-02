London Coverage Festival Reviews Sci-Fi Weird News Weird Videos

ScreenAnarchy's Top 10 Films Of 2025

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Here at ScreenAnarchy we wish you all a very fortuitous 2026! And now that we're in a new year, let's close off the old one with our traditional Top 10 list. This time, 21 of our writers forwarded their favorite titles of last year, and all together they mentioned 69 films. And while the bottom half was really close (this is one election in which a single vote can matter A LOT...), the top 3 was undisputed.

As always, films are not a running contest and all judgements here are subjective, not objective. Our list may not be to your taste, and that's fine, because it was to our taste. Don't see this list as a definite measure of quality, it's more a mix of quality and distribution. Some people saw some of the titles in 2024 already, or will have the première in 2026, leaving them out of their lists for now. But do know that each of the titles here touched several of our writers so much, that they decided to put it in their top 5! There are no losers here, only winners...

So without further ado, here's our list, and we start with the 'runners-up' from 20 till 11. If you clicked on this article thinking that The Ugly Stepsister was our favorite title this year, glory to you! And a legitimately great film it is. Not our collective number one though...

The top 10 films each get their own tab in this gallery. Click on the edge of the pictures to cycle through them, or on the thumbnails below to go straight to that tab. Let's get this party started!


Dustin Chang, Martin Kudlac, Rob Hunter, Theodoor Steen, Olga Artemyeva, Lia Matthew Brown, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, J Hurtado, Daniel Eagan, Peter Martin, James Marsh, Blake Simons, Ryland Aldrich, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Kurt Halfyard, Kyle Logan, Jim Tudor, Ronald Glasbergen, Rino Lu and Maxwell Rabb contributed to this story.

Runners Up:

11: Nouvelle Vague
12: Train Dreams
13: Marty Supreme
14: The Secret Agent
15: Superman
16: The Ugly Stepsister (see picture above...)
17: Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
18: Dead Lover
19: Left-Handed Girl
20: The Chronology of Water

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Top 10 List

More about One Battle After Another

More about Sinners

More about Sentimental Value

More about It Was Just An Accident

More about Weapons

More about Frankenstein (2025)

More about Sirat

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2026 ScreenAnarchy LLC.